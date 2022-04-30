Nigerian Agency, FAAN, Beefs Up Security At Airports Ahead Of Sallah Celebration

Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, issued a statement confirming this on Saturday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 30, 2022

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has beefed up security at airports ahead of the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.



Hope-Ivbaze said FAAN would ensure seamless facilitation of passengers during the Sallah celebrations and beyond.
The spokesperson said facilities at the airports have been improved upon and are functioning optimally.
She said, “All other logistics have been upgraded and strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic in and around our airports.”
Travellers were also enjoined to look out for directional signage for guidance, as well as abide by all safety and security instructions.
FAAN advised intending travellers to make early preparations towards completing their travel requirements in good time.
Receiving of dignitaries in restricted areas by security agents and airport officials remains prohibited and anyone found wanting would be prosecuted, Hope-Ivbaze added.
 

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

