Nigerian Army Sends 205 Troops To Ensure Peace In The Gambia

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 30, 2022

The Nigerian Army has sent a contingent of 205 troops to The Gambia on a peacekeeping mission.
This is just as it assured of Nigeria’s commitment to deploying quality peacekeepers as part of efforts to ensure global peace and security.


Speaking at the pre-deployment graduation ceremony of the Nigerian Company 7 to the ECOWAS mission at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State, on Friday, Chief of Operations, Army Headquarters, Maj Gen Olufemi Akinjobi, said Nigeria had successfully participated in 40 peacekeeping missions and deployed over 100,000 peacekeepers since 1960.
Represented by Maj Gen Zakari Abubakar, Akinjobi maintained that ECOWAS mission in The Gambia was established as an intervention mission to resolve the constitutional crisis after the disputed presidential election of 2016.
He noted that this had helped restore peace and stability through the professional conduct of troops.

