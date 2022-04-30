Nollywood Actress, Bernard, Dies After Slumping Inside Church In Enugu

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 30, 2022

A Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard, is dead.
Bernard reportedly died after she slumped in a church in Enugu State.


She was said to have slumped while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church inside Federal Housing area in Enugu State.
She was confirmed dead by doctors at the East Side Hospital in Enugu.
The actress, who is fondly called “Choco”, featured in popular movies like 'The Big Mama’s Stick, Money fever, The Mad, The Last Manhood, Mad Love', etc
As of the time of this report, the cause of her death remained unknown.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

