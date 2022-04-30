Sallah: Nigerian Labour Congress To Hold Workers Day Rally On Tuesday, May 2

The Nigerian Labour Congress has resolved to shift the 2022 Workers Day Rally till May 2 should the Eid-El- Fitr, otherwise known as Ramadan Sallah, be announced for May 1 by the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs of Nigeria.

NLC said it resolved to toe the path because of the peculiar nature of Sallah festival to avoid a clash with the event.



The position of the NLC was contained in a circular sent to all chairpersons of the organisation across the country.

The circular was signed by its General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja.

It read, “At the meeting of the Central Working Committee of Congress held April 27, 2022, members of the CWC considered and deliberated on the high possibility of the Eid-El-Fitr Sallah falling on May 1, 2022.

“Taking into consideration the possibility of the situation, CWC arrived at the decision to closely monitor the announcement of Sallah on Saturday evening/night.

“If it is announced that Sallah will be on Sunday, the May Day celebration will be moved to Monday 2nd May 2022 but if otherwise and Sallah does not fall on Sunday, the May Day celebration will take place on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

“We, therefore, urge all state councils to abide by the decision of the CWC and pay close attention to the various NLC platforms and WhatsApp groups.

“Please also note that the secretariat will be on duty on Saturday, April 30, 2022 till midnight and can be contacted for further information.”



