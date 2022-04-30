Sallah: Nigerian Labour Congress To Hold Workers Day Rally On Tuesday, May 2

NLC said it resolved to toe the path because of the peculiar nature of Sallah festival to avoid a clash with the event.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 30, 2022

The Nigerian Labour Congress has resolved to shift the 2022 Workers Day Rally till May 2 should the Eid-El- Fitr, otherwise known as Ramadan Sallah, be announced for May 1 by the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs of Nigeria.
NLC said it resolved to toe the path because of the peculiar nature of Sallah festival to avoid a clash with the event.


The position of the NLC was contained in a circular sent to all chairpersons of the organisation across the country.
The circular was signed by its General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja.
It read, “At the meeting of the Central Working Committee of Congress held April 27, 2022, members of the CWC considered and deliberated on the high possibility of the Eid-El-Fitr Sallah falling on May 1, 2022.
“Taking into consideration the possibility of the situation, CWC arrived at the decision to closely monitor the announcement of Sallah on Saturday evening/night.
“If it is announced that Sallah will be on Sunday, the May Day celebration will be moved to Monday 2nd May 2022 but if otherwise and Sallah does not fall on Sunday, the May Day celebration will take place on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
“We, therefore, urge all state councils to abide by the decision of the CWC and pay close attention to the various NLC platforms and WhatsApp groups.
“Please also note that the secretariat will be on duty on Saturday, April 30, 2022 till midnight and can be contacted for further information.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Kill Five Persons At Drinking Joint In Anambra
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Russia Urges US, NATO To Halt Arms Supply To Ukraine If They Want Peace
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Returns To Nigeria, Receives N100million APC Nomination Form Bought For Him
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International UN Chief, Guterres, To Visit Nigeria After Russia-Ukraine Negotiation Trip
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Appeals Court Judgement Retaining Seven Of 15 Charges Against Him, Alleges Miscarriage Of Justice
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Group Mobilises Nigerians To Benin Republic To Support Igboho, Offers Free Accommodation
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
News UN, Other Organisations Should Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Custody To Confirm Torture By Secret Police, DSS –HURIWA
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
News The rights group said it was worried by some reports and allegations of torture being made by the detained IPOB leader.
0 Comments
2 Minutes Ago
News VAT Collection: Appeal Court Fixes Date To Resume Hearing On Suit Between Federal Inland Revenue Service, Rivers State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Even Novices Know 2023 Presidency Is For South, Arewa Youth Group Tackles APC Chairman, Adamu, For Denying Zoning
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 2023: You Are Fit For President, Forget About Morals, Oba Of Lagos Tells Amaechi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Agency, FAAN, Beefs Up Security At Airports Ahead Of Sallah Celebration
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Five Persons At Drinking Joint In Anambra
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Incoming Alaafin Will Inherit Late Oba Adeyemi’s Wives –Archbishop Emeritus, Ladigbolu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Russia Urges US, NATO To Halt Arms Supply To Ukraine If They Want Peace
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Notorious Armed Robber, Kidnapper Who Killed Own Brothers, Corp Member, Others Arrested In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Has Never Been In So Much Debt As Under Buhari –Shehu Sani
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad