Seven Dead, Five Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

The Federal Roads Safety Corps’ Sector Commander in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 30, 2022

Seven persons died while five others sustained injuries on Friday in an accident involving a Mazda bus and a truck at Ogunmakin on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The Federal Roads Safety Corps’ Sector Commander in Ogun, Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital.


Umar said the Mazda bus has LSR 696 XS as its registration number, while the truck’s registration number is T-4889 LA.
He blamed the accident on excessive speeding and loss of control by the bus driver, which made him ram into the moving truck ahead of him.
“A total 16 persons, 15 of them male adults, were involved in the accident. Five men were injured while six men and one woman died in the mishap,” he said.
Umar told journalists that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, Ogun, for medical treatment while the deceased were deposited at FOS morgue in Ipara, also in Ogun.
The sector commander described the crash as avoidable if the bus driver had not been speeding excessively on the slippery highway as it was raining at the time of the accident.
He condoled with the families of the crash victims and also enjoined them to contact the FRSC command in Ogunmakin area for details and reclaim the belongings of the victims recovered from the scene.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Kill Five Persons At Drinking Joint In Anambra
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Russia Urges US, NATO To Halt Arms Supply To Ukraine If They Want Peace
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Returns To Nigeria, Receives N100million APC Nomination Form Bought For Him
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International UN Chief, Guterres, To Visit Nigeria After Russia-Ukraine Negotiation Trip
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu Appeals Court Judgement Retaining Seven Of 15 Charges Against Him, Alleges Miscarriage Of Justice
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Free Speech Group Condemns President Buhari, Katsina Governor Over Arrest Of 70-year-old Man For 'Insulting' Them
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News The rights group said it was worried by some reports and allegations of torture being made by the detained IPOB leader.
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News UN, Other Organisations Should Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Custody To Confirm Torture By Secret Police, DSS –HURIWA
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Procures Three New Fighter Jets To Tackle Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Even Novices Know 2023 Presidency Is For South, Arewa Youth Group Tackles APC Chairman, Adamu, For Denying Zoning
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News VAT Collection: Appeal Court Fixes Date To Resume Hearing On Suit Between Federal Inland Revenue Service, Rivers State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Terrorists Free Sadiq, Son Of Northern Elders’ Forum Chairman, Ango Abdullahi, Abducted On Abuja-Kaduna Train
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News 2023: You Are Fit For President, Forget About Morals, Oba Of Lagos Tells Amaechi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Agency, FAAN, Beefs Up Security At Airports Ahead Of Sallah Celebration
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Five Persons At Drinking Joint In Anambra
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Incoming Alaafin Will Inherit Late Oba Adeyemi’s Wives –Archbishop Emeritus, Ladigbolu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Russia Urges US, NATO To Halt Arms Supply To Ukraine If They Want Peace
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Notorious Armed Robber, Kidnapper Who Killed Own Brothers, Corp Member, Others Arrested In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad