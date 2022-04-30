Terrorists Free Sadiq, Son Of Northern Elders’ Forum Chairman, Ango Abdullahi, Abducted On Abuja-Kaduna Train

Terrorists, who attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022 have released one of their victims, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, son of former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and now chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi.

Sadiq had been confirmed as one of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers abducted by bandits.

SaharaReporters learnt that Sadiq was released on Friday after alleged payment of ransom to the terrorists after spending over a month in captivity.

Other victims remain with the terrorists.

SaharaReporters had on March 29 reported that the terrorists bombed the Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks and attacked a train filled with passengers.

Subsequently, the Nigerian Railway Corporation had announced the suspension of train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route indefinitely following the attack.

Sources had said Sadiq, a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, was among those in the Business Class coach of the train, who were abducted by the gunmen.

Sadiq had on February 5, 2022 dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress for the PDP.

Earlier, SaharaReporters reported that a former deputy governor of Zamfara State, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, was among the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, who was shot by terrorists on Monday evening.

SaharaReporters learnt that Wakkala was shot in the leg and was afterwards hospitalised.

SaharaReporters had reported that out of 15 patients taken to St. Gerald's Catholic Hospital in Kaduna, two had been confirmed dead, including a lady medical doctor with the hospital, Chinelo Megafu.

“A former deputy governor of Zamfara, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, was equally shot in the leg. Out of 15 patients brought to St. Gerald's Catholic Hospital, two are dead including a lady medical Doctor with St Gerald's.

“Two females moved to 44 Reference Hospital because of bullet wounds; they could not be treated at St Gerald's,” the source had said.

There were at least 300 passengers on board the train.



