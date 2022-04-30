UN, Other Organisations Should Visit Nnamdi Kanu In Custody To Confirm Torture By Secret Police, DSS –HURIWA

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has asked the United Nations to visit Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, in the custody of the Department of State Services.

The rights group said it was worried by some reports and allegations of torture being made by the detained IPOB leader.



Following the persistent complaints by Kanu of being maltreated in the custody of DSS, which have constantly been denied by the agency, HURIWA said it was now important that the UN, through its country representative, pays a monitoring visitation to the detention facility to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of these complaints by the leader of IPOB.

HURIWA said that there are allegations that the secret police was flouting Justice Binta Nyako’s order that it allows Kanu to change his clothes.

Also, the DSS has continued to starve the IPOB leader, according to his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

HURIWA said it was disconcerting that the DSS, which is a creation of the law, can deliberately flout the binding orders of a court of competent jurisdiction as alleged by the lawyers.

For this reason, the group said it was “urging the United Nations, the European Union, the British High Commission to visit and inspect the situation of the detainee, Kanu”, Daily Post reports.

HURIWA said although it was aware that the DSS had on many occasions denied those sets of allegations made by the legal representatives of Kanu, the frequency of the complaints should merit a high-profile visit by the international organisations in Nigeria such as the UN, EU and world’s democracies such as the diplomatic officials from embassies of powerful nations with representation in Nigeria.



