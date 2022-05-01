2023: Serial Aspirant, Jimi Agbaje Not Listed As PDP Screens Six For Lagos Governorship Ticket

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 01, 2022

Six aspirants jostling for the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State ahead of the 2023 elections have been screened, the party said on Sunday.
Jimi Agbaje, the party’s candidate in the last two consecutive elections, was however not named among those screened by the party, according to the party's spokesman, Hakeem Amode.


It is not immediately clear whether Agbaje purchased PDP nomination forms, though there had been talks about him eyeing the party’s ticket for the third time in a row, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.
Amode said that the chapter had screened aspirants for the Senate, House of Representatives and the state House of Assembly on Wednesday.
He commended the party’s screening committee and aspirants for the exercise he described as successful.
PDP will conduct a national convention to nominate its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections on May 28 and 29.
It also fixed May 21 for its governorship primary elections to pick its candidates.
Primary elections for the nomination of House of Representatives and Senate candidates will hold on May 12 and 14 respectively, while the congresses to nominate candidates for House of Assembly will hold on May 7.
 


