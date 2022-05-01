Ex-Leader Jonathan Not Qualified To Run For President In 2023 Election– Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer, Ejimakor Backs Falana

Lawyer for the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor, has joined the debate about the eligibility of former President, Goodluck Jonathan, to run again for President in the 2023 general elections.

Ejimakor in an article on Sunday obtained by SaharaReporters, toed the path of human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, while highlighting the reasons why Jonathan constitutionally could not run for the 2023 presidency.



His position is at variance with another senior lawyer on Kanu’s legal team, Mike Ozekhome, SAN, who had argued days ago that Jonathan was eligible to run.

On Sunday, Ejimakor wrote, “If you insist that Goodluck Jonathan can run for President because the 4th Alteration Act cannot be retrospective, please read the black letters of the Alteration Act again. And read it together with its Explanatory Memorandum, which is reproduced, as follows:

“'Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fourth Alteration, No. 16 Act, 2017 Explanatory Memorandum): This Act alters the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to disqualify a person who was sworn in as President or Governor to complete the term of the elected President or Governor from being elected to the same office for more than a single term'.

“In reading the above Explanatory Memorandum, keep in mind that its wordings bear the best and only evidence of the legislative intendment of the Act, and be guided to focus on the copious use of the word: was (instead of is), which is also repeated in the pertinent provisions of the Act, to wit: “A person who was sworn-in to complete the term for which another person was elected as President, shall not be elected to such office for more than a single term”.

“Thus, in plain terms and without more, the plain language of the Act disqualifies Jonathan because he was sworn in to complete Yar’Adua’s term and was thereafter elected to the same office for a single term.

“In other words, having been elected, Jonathan shall not be elected as President for more than the single term he already enjoyed. That’s the plain meaning and intendment of the Act.

“To be clear, the retrospective (or retroactive) reach of the Act lies in the express use of the phrase: ‘was sworn in'. If the National Assembly intended the Act to be ‘prospective’, it would have instead resorted to using the phrase: ‘is sworn-in’.

“So, the repeated and emphatic use of the phrase ‘was sworn-in’ in both the Act and its Explanatory Memorandum demonstrated a clear legislative and constitutional intent to make the Act retrospective.

“The thesis that applying the Act to Jonathan would appear that he is personally targeted is a moral question, not a legal question.

“Plus, one can argue that Jonathan is, as it were, the very mischief the Act set out to cure. That is the mischief that lies in a Jonathan overshooting the eight years constitutional term limit if, perchance, he is elected to two terms after completing Yar’Adua’s unexpired term.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the retrospective tenor of the Act received judicial approval in the recent case of Toyin v. PDP where the Supreme Court held the 4th Alteration Act to be retrospective, not prospective.

“In this very case, the apex Court retrospectively applied the sister provisions of the Act to a 2015 pre-election matter which was filed and pending long before the Act was enacted.

“In view of the foregoing, Jonathan’s candidacy would be burdened by a helluva of nasty legal challenges that would significantly diminish his electability and mar his legacy.”





