Five Suspects Killed As Nigerian Police Exchange Fire With Kidnappers Attempting To Abduct Expatriate In Edo

The daredevil assailants were reportedly on a mission to abduct an expatriate at Okomu Oil Palm Plantation, police spokesman in the state, Bello Kotongs, said.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 01, 2022

The Edo State Police Command says it gunned down five suspected kidnappers in a shootout on Saturday in the Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.
The daredevil assailants were reportedly on a mission to abduct an expatriate at Okomu Oil Palm Plantation, police spokesman in the state, Bello Kotongs, said.


Kotongs said the police deployed to the location after receiving information that kidnappers had perfected plans to abduct an expatriate at the plantation.
He said the kidnappers opened fire on the police team on getting to the location, forcing them to return the fire.
“In the ensuing gun battle, the operatives neutralised five of the suspected kidnappers while others escaped with gunshot injuries,” the spokesman said.
Kontongs added that an operation to fish out the fleeing kidnappers was ongoing. 
According to him, the items recovered after the standoff include an AK-47, one single-barrelled cut-to-size gun, one long-barrelled gun and eight live cartridges.



Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Kill One, Kidnap 15 Others
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Governor Akeredolu Raises The Alarm Over Upsurge In Crime Rate In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Bandits Kill PDP Chairman In Katsina
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Of DELSU Lecturer’s Wife Demand N10m Ransom
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Did Farmers Killed By B'Haram Get Military Clearance Before Resuming Farming Activities? Garba Shehu Asks During BBC Interview
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Falana-led Coalition Asks Buhari To Sack Service Chiefs Over Failure To Secure Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Police Launch Manhunt For Woman In Viral Sex-with-dog Video
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News 2023: Buhari, Aso Rock Cabal Planning To Impose Another Northern President— Ruling APC Group Alleges
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Chieftain, Chris Uba, Ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah Manipulate Anambra PDP Delegates' List To Insert Cronies' Names
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Sokoto Community Defies Nigeria's Muslim Leader, Sultan's Directive, Observes Sallah On Sunday
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News God Told Me Coronavirus Won’t Go Away—Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Right Of Nigerian Workers To Participate In Politics, By Femi Falana
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Workers' Day: Civic Group, TIP Demands End To Discrimination In Nigerian Workplaces
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Pseudo-Muslims Responsible For Killings In Nigeria, Burning Worship Centres— Christian Association, CAN Says In Eid-el-Fitr Message
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Military Operations To Stop IPOB, ESN Attacks In South-East Will Be Sustained –Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Media Manager Behind Governor Soludo’s Victory Dies 10 Days After Key Appointment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Serial Aspirant, Jimi Agbaje Not Listed As PDP Screens Six For Lagos Governorship Ticket
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Killings, Kidnappings Will Continue Until Nigeria Abandons Fraudulent 1999 Constitution –Self-Determination Groups, NINAS
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad