God Told Me Coronavirus Won’t Go Away—Pastor Adeboye

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 01, 2022

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye says the current outbreak of COVID-19 across the world will only subside but will not be ‘completely eradicated’.
The octogenarian preacher, who said he had just returned from a ministration in Europe, observed that residents had shunned the use of facemasks.


The octogenarian preacher, who said he had just returned from a ministration in Europe, observed that residents had shunned the use of facemasks.
He lamented the increase of persons who took delight in staying away from church with coronavirus as an excuse, saying that he had prophesied that it would subside and not go away.
“I just returned from our European convention, I’m not sure I saw up to two people wearing masks. I read in the newspaper that 200,000 people died from malaria; coronavirus is less than 200,000. Which one is more deadly, is it ‘Coro’ or malaria?
“Any young person staying away from church is disobeying God. Anyone older than I, is old and anyone younger than I, is young. If you want to wear a facemask, fine. God told me coronavirus will subside but it will not go away. Safety is of the lord, stop fearing the devil,” Adeboye said. 

