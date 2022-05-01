Kill As Many Terrorists, Kidnappers As Possible, Nigerian Army Chief, Yahaya, Demands 'Best Sallah Gift' From Soldiers

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, has urged Nigerian soldiers to remain apolitical and professional in discharging their constitutional responsibilities during the electioneering.

Yahaya gave the charge in his goodwill message to troops on the occasion of the Eid-El-Fitri celebration, which was released by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu in Abuja, NAN reports.



He said, “The best Sallah gift he expects from them is to eliminate as many bandits, kidnappers and terrorists as possible and recover as many weapons and ammunition from criminal elements.”

The COAS advised officers and soldiers to defend the nation’s democracy, and avoid being lured into politics. He also commended them for their sacrifices and commitment to the ongoing operations nationwide.

He urged them to leverage the holy season of Ramadan to reflect on the significance of loyalty, obedience and sacrifice.

Yahaya said the season provided a unique opportunity to re-examine and re-adjust efforts toward fulfilling their constitutional roles and justifying the confidence reposed in them by Nigerians.

He charged field commanders to redouble their efforts in ongoing operations and achieve results.

The COAS paid special tributes to officers and soldiers who paid the supreme price in defence of their fatherland and reiterated his commitment to the training and welfare of personnel, promising to improve medical facilities and services.

He said the treatment of personnel and their families, particularly those wounded in action, would continue to get support and special vocational training to help them cope with their new health status and overcome associated psychological trauma.

The COAS expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians for their unflinching support to the Nigerian Army in executing its constitutional mandate.







