Killings, Kidnappings Will Continue Until Nigeria Abandons Fraudulent 1999 Constitution –Self-Determination Groups, NINAS

NINAS noted that the constitution rendered the “indigenous peoples defenceless to face armed Fulani invaders.”

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 01, 2022

The umbrella body of self-determination groups in Nigeria, the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS), said on Sunday that the longer Nigeria retains the fraudulent 1999 Constitution, the more the killings, kidnappings and miseries the people are suffering will continue.
NINAS noted that the constitution rendered the “indigenous peoples defenceless to face armed Fulani invaders.”


The NINAS statement was titled, “NINAS Redirection To Afe Babalola’s Interim Government Proposition: The Devil In The Detail.”
The legal luminary, Babalola had called for a cancellation of the 2023 general elections and the installation of a national interim government till all the constitutional issues facing the country were resolved.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, NINAS said, “The fact that Elder Afe Babalola, SAN, recently promoted several of the five propositions of NINAS for solving Nigeria’s constitutional entanglement is most welcome, (and giving a little credit to NINAS would have been welcome too!). Nevertheless, Chief Babalola adds some suggestions to his proposal that would not resolve the long-lingering Union Dispute, so NINAS hereby provides clarification.
“We say to all Nigerians, the longer we linger under the fraudulent 1999 Constitution that renders indigenous peoples defenceless to face armed Fulani invaders, is the longer we prolong our miseries, our suffering, and needless kidnappings and killings. Since 16th December 2020 when NINAS Declared a Constitutional Force Majeure, clear Propositions have been placed on the table for all to see and read. This is a painstaking work of some 22 years, so there is no need (and no advantage or comfort provided for those facing the Fulani onslaught and urgently wanting relief) in trying to re-invent the wheel.
“Moreover, integrity and honesty dictate that given the clear potency of the entire NINAS Orderly Process, rather than appropriating bits and pieces from it, those in the public eye should use their influence to point their audience and followers straight to the NINAS Strategy. This is a matter of life and death. The increasing insecurity and terrorism can be contained and stopped, and the NINAS Propositions are the non-violent way to get it done.”


