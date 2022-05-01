Media Manager Behind Governor Soludo’s Victory Dies 10 Days After Key Appointment

Mr Joe Anatune, a strong ally of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, is dead.

Anatune, who managed the media campaign of Soludo in the buildup to the state governorship election, died 11 days after he was appointed the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency.



Anatune died on Saturday at the age of 62.

In a statement signed by Mr Christian Aburime, Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary, but issued on behalf of the governor on Sunday, Soludo expressed shock and disbelief over the incident.

“Joe Anatune was one of the foremost Apostles of the Soludo project with uncommon strength and courage to deliver on any given assignment.

“He stated further that Joe’s personal sacrifices during his electioneering campaign were not only exceptional but highly commendable.

“He spearheaded the Soludo Promoters Forum (SPF) and for two years used the platform to engage the professionals in mainstream politics. The government and the good people of Anambra State will sorely miss Joe Anatune,” the statement read.

It said Soludo has since commiserated with Anatune’s wife, children, the Anatune family and Awa community over the sudden loss.



