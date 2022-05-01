Military Operations To Stop IPOB, ESN Attacks In South-East Will Be Sustained –Buhari

Buhari on Sunday noted that the “disturbing rise in criminal attacks targeting law enforcement and public facilities in the South-East, concerted military operations” are on to “rid the region of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) elements.”

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 01, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the military operations in the South-East region have started yielding results and have led to the arrest of a large number of suspects.
The President also spoke while sending his best wishes to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world celebrating the occasion of the Holy month of Ramadan that ended.
Buhari, who said “The fight has been long and hard. Final victory is within sight. Boko Haram and its offshoots’ final embers are now fading,” adding that “After a period of fasting and reflection, this year, we have cause to welcome the occasion in hope.”
The President, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, further directed increased coordination and cooperation among security agencies.
Buhari assured there would be no shortage of funds to provide security for the citizens.
The President, who appraised the security situation across the country, said: “Last month, the leader of ISWAP was killed in an airstrike. Since the New Year, thousands of fighters have surrendered to enter rehabilitation programmes. The territories they used to occupy are now seeing the return of those who were forced to flee their barbarity. Normality is finally beginning to return to the Northeast. It is a long process. Yet it is one we are, together, now embarking upon.
“With the designation of bandit groups as terrorists, the challenges of banditry and kidnapping are being tackled differently in the North-western and North Central states where the latest military acquisitions and the Armed Forces are being fanned out across the region to thwart acts of terror.
“The administration is equally getting impressive reports of the special operations to curb crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in the South-South, with millions of illegally refined products being impounded and illegal refineries destroyed.
“While we are making progress cleaning the environment, some evil people are busy causing more pollution and destruction. In response to the disturbing rise in criminal attacks targeting law enforcement and public facilities in the South-East, concerted military operations to rid the region of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) elements have, in recent weeks, led to the overrunning of IPOB/ESN bases, the seizure of weapons and the arrest of a large number of suspects.” 

