Nigerian Police Launch Manhunt For Woman In Viral Sex-with-dog Video

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said posting bestial-natured videos online won’t be tolerated.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 01, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force has launched a manhunt for a lady seen having sex with a dog in a viral TikTok video.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said posting bestial-natured videos online won’t be tolerated.


Adejobi also vowed that the police would apprehend the lady in the viral video.
In a statement to journalists on Sunday night, the FPRO said, “I really want us to take necessary action on these ladies that are involved in unnatural offences (including bestiality) and post same online. We want to urge you to give us any useful information on how to get these ladies. We need to fish them out please. Thanks.”
Commenting specifically on action of the lady setting the Internet ablaze, Adejobi said, “We will get her.”
A light-skinned lady in a trending video had earlier claimed she was paid a lump sum to sleep with the dog.
The video was said to be recorded in Nigeria but the exact location could not immediately be verified.
According to lawyers, the Criminal Code Act and the Penal Code Act criminalise sleeping with an animal and that the act attracts up to 14 years imprisonment in Nigeria.
Months earlier, the leaked sex tape of singer Ikuforiji Abdulrahman, aka Oxlade, and another sex tape involving singer Tiwa Savage had gone viral with many condemning the salacious act. While those of the two singers were with intimate human partners, the latest video involved a young lady and a dog.
Many had also argued that the obscene display of nudes and the sharing of sex tapes on the Internet is capable of causing damage to public decency and national morality.



