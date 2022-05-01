Pseudo-Muslims Responsible For Killings In Nigeria, Burning Worship Centres— Christian Association, CAN Says In Eid-el-Fitr Message

The Christian Association of Nigeria has commended the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Muslim faithful in the country as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri.

CAN urged them to continue to abide by the teaching and the principles of Ramadan in their daily activities, as exemplified by the prophet of Islam during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.



The apex Christian body also described as pseudo-Muslims, those who fight and kill in the name of religion, stressing that they are largely responsible for the unending killings and abductions in the country.

This was disclosed on Sunday in a statement titled, ‘Eid-el-Fitri: CAN Felicitates With Sultan, Muslim at Sallah,’ signed by the National General Secretary, Daramola Bade Joseph. Esq.

He said, “The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) rejoices with Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the entire Muslims as they celebrate this year Eid-el-Fitr.

“CAN congratulates our Muslims, brothers, and sisters at the end of the Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, the month during which Muslims around the world fast from dawn to sunset.

“Since the month, among other things, aims to purify the soul and bring the individual closer to God, we urge you all to abide by the teaching and the principles of Ramadan in your daily activities.

“We know that It is these pseudo-Muslims who are slaughtering fellow human beings and who burn down worship and market places, all in the name of God who is peace personified. We are praying for their repentance.

“The CAN leadership will not cease having dialogues on peace and unity with the leadership of NSCIA at the forum provided for us by the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

“In the same vein, we call on the Federal government to reconsider the de-radicalising and rehabilitating of the arrested and the surrendered terrorists simply because it seems the programme considered laudable is becoming counterproductive."



