Pseudo-Muslims Responsible For Killings In Nigeria, Burning Worship Centres— Christian Association, CAN Says In Eid-el-Fitr Message

CAN urged them to continue to abide by the teaching and the principles of Ramadan in their daily activities, as exemplified by the prophet of Islam during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 01, 2022

The Christian Association of Nigeria has commended the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Muslim faithful in the country as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitri.
CAN urged them to continue to abide by the teaching and the principles of Ramadan in their daily activities, as exemplified by the prophet of Islam during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.


The apex Christian body also described as pseudo-Muslims, those who fight and kill in the name of religion, stressing that they are largely responsible for the unending killings and abductions in the country.
This was disclosed on Sunday in a statement titled, ‘Eid-el-Fitri: CAN Felicitates With Sultan, Muslim at Sallah,’ signed by the National General Secretary, Daramola Bade Joseph. Esq.
He said, “The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) rejoices with Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the entire Muslims as they celebrate this year Eid-el-Fitr.
“CAN congratulates our Muslims, brothers, and sisters at the end of the Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, the month during which Muslims around the world fast from dawn to sunset. 
“Since the month, among other things, aims to purify the soul and bring the individual closer to God, we urge you all to abide by the teaching and the principles of Ramadan in your daily activities.
“We know that It is these pseudo-Muslims who are slaughtering fellow human beings and who burn down worship and market places, all in the name of God who is peace personified. We are praying for their repentance. 
“The CAN leadership will not cease having dialogues on peace and unity with the leadership of NSCIA at the forum provided for us by the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).
“In the same vein, we call on the Federal government to reconsider the de-radicalising and rehabilitating of the arrested and the surrendered terrorists simply because it seems the programme considered laudable is becoming counterproductive."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Five Suspects Killed As Nigerian Police Exchange Fire With Kidnappers Attempting To Abduct Expatriate In Edo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Serial Aspirant, Jimi Agbaje Not Listed As PDP Screens Six For Lagos Governorship Ticket
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Leaked Ekiti Rigging Recording: Falana Dares Obanikoro To Go To Court
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Breaking News How The Nigerian National Judicial Council Shields Corrupt Judges
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Again, Boko Haram Terrorists Destroy Armed Personnel Carrier, Bulldozer, Hilux Vehicle Captured From Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Broadcasting Commission Directs TV, Radio Stations To Deactivate Their Twitter Accounts
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Police Launch Manhunt For Woman In Viral Sex-with-dog Video
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News 2023: Buhari, Aso Rock Cabal Planning To Impose Another Northern President— Ruling APC Group Alleges
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP Chieftain, Chris Uba, Ex-Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah Manipulate Anambra PDP Delegates' List To Insert Cronies' Names
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Sokoto Community Defies Nigeria's Muslim Leader, Sultan's Directive, Observes Sallah On Sunday
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News God Told Me Coronavirus Won’t Go Away—Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Right Of Nigerian Workers To Participate In Politics, By Femi Falana
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Workers' Day: Civic Group, TIP Demands End To Discrimination In Nigerian Workplaces
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Military Operations To Stop IPOB, ESN Attacks In South-East Will Be Sustained –Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Five Suspects Killed As Nigerian Police Exchange Fire With Kidnappers Attempting To Abduct Expatriate In Edo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Media Manager Behind Governor Soludo’s Victory Dies 10 Days After Key Appointment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Serial Aspirant, Jimi Agbaje Not Listed As PDP Screens Six For Lagos Governorship Ticket
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Killings, Kidnappings Will Continue Until Nigeria Abandons Fraudulent 1999 Constitution –Self-Determination Groups, NINAS
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad