Sallah: Islamic Police, Hisbah Ban Dance Parties, Others, Deploy Over 1,200 Personnel In Jigawa

The state commandant, Ibrahim Dahiru, stated this in a release issued to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital.

by saharareporters, new york May 01, 2022

The Jigawa State Hisbah Command says it has deployed 1,223 of its personnel to impose a ban on dance parties, gala and other alleged social vices, especially during the Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

The state commandant, Ibrahim Dahiru, stated this in a release issued to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital.

He said the personnel were deployed to mosques and other public places where the Sallah celebration would take place across the state for the maintenance of law and order.

Dahiru added that the command had also banned the sale and use of firecrackers during the period.

He noted that during the period, Hisbah guards would patrol areas to ensure the arrest of those who engaged in immoral activities.

The state commandant, therefore, advised parents to monitor the movements of their wards, especially during the Sallah festivities.  

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Boko Haram: A Tragic Heritage of Arab Imperialism By Patrick Oguejiofor
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Of Forbidden Handshakes And Buhari’s Religious Claimants By Moses E. Ochonu
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Corruption Sheikh Zakzaky Remains In Military Custody - Nigerian Army Source
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News #PanamaPapers And CCT Revelations: Senate President Saraki Must Go Now Says Muslim Rights Concern
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Nigerians, Let Go Of Ancient Hatreds And Try Love Nwa-Nti-Nti By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights The Attacks On Shiites: No To Opening Another Conflict Front
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Students' Body, NANS Vows To Prevent Presidential Primaries Over Lingering University Lecturers' Strike
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Police Launch Manhunt For Woman In Viral Sex-with-dog Video
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ex-Vice President, Atiku Should Be Prosecuted Over US Congress Corruption Report —Former Campaign Spokesman, Afegbua
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Buhari's Ex-Minister, Dalung Describes APC-led Government As 'Mad Man With Matches At Filling Station'
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
News Ex-Leader Jonathan Not Qualified To Run For President In 2023 Election– Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer, Ejimakor Backs Falana
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Sokoto Community Defies Nigeria's Muslim Leader, Sultan's Directive, Observes Sallah On Sunday
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Why We Disobeyed Nigeria's Muslim Leader, Sultan Of Sokoto, Held Sallah On Sunday – Sheikh Lukwa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Ukraine War: U.S. In Dilemma As Russian President, Putin Plans To Attend G20 Summit
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion If You Insist That Jonathan Is Qualified To Run For President, Read This By Aloy Ejimakor
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Reject Zoning, Say Nigerians Should Vote For Competence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: Ahead Of Expiration Of Second Term In Office, Eight Governors Plot To Retire To Nigerian Senate
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International He Left A Little Baby – US President, Biden Mourns American Dad Who Died Fighting In Ukraine-Russia War
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad