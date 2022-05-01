Sallah: Islamic Police, Hisbah Ban Dance Parties, Others, Deploy Over 1,200 Personnel In Jigawa

The Jigawa State Hisbah Command says it has deployed 1,223 of its personnel to impose a ban on dance parties, gala and other alleged social vices, especially during the Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

The state commandant, Ibrahim Dahiru, stated this in a release issued to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital.

He said the personnel were deployed to mosques and other public places where the Sallah celebration would take place across the state for the maintenance of law and order.

Dahiru added that the command had also banned the sale and use of firecrackers during the period.

He noted that during the period, Hisbah guards would patrol areas to ensure the arrest of those who engaged in immoral activities.

The state commandant, therefore, advised parents to monitor the movements of their wards, especially during the Sallah festivities.