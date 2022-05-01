Terrorist Bomb Threat: Nigeria Police Tighten Security Around Places Of Worship In Capital City, Abuja

Amid threats by terrorists to attack important places, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has assured the Muslim faithful and other residents in the territory of safety during the Sallah celebration.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the command, DSP Josephine Adeh, the Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, said robust security architecture had already been deployed for the celebration, noting that the operation was designed to ensure watertight security at all places of worship and their environs.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The statement reads, “The Command wishes to emphatically enjoin members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind from any quarters in this period and beyond.

“In addition to the above, the CP, while highlighting the importance of the holy month of Ramadan, called on the faithful to take advantage of the blessings and the values attached to the season in seeking peace, adherence to the laws of the land, and above all, love for fellow humans.”

The Command further urged the people of the FCT not to relent in cooperating with the police and to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence in the city through the emergency lines.

Last Tuesday, the Department of State Services, DSS, alerted Nigerians to the plan by terrorists to bomb public places in the country.