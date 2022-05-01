Terrorist Bomb Threat: Nigeria Police Tighten Security Around Places Of Worship In Capital City, Abuja

In a statement by the spokesperson for the command, DSP Josephine Adeh, the Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, said robust security architecture had already been deployed for the celebration, noting that the operation was designed to ensure watertight security at all places of worship and their environs.

by saharareporters, new york May 01, 2022

Amid threats by terrorists to attack important places, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has assured the Muslim faithful and other residents in the territory of safety during the Sallah celebration.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the command, DSP Josephine Adeh, the Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, said robust security architecture had already been deployed for the celebration, noting that the operation was designed to ensure watertight security at all places of worship and their environs.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The statement reads, “The Command wishes to emphatically enjoin members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind from any quarters in this period and beyond.

“In addition to the above, the CP, while highlighting the importance of the holy month of Ramadan, called on the faithful to take advantage of the blessings and the values attached to the season in seeking peace, adherence to the laws of the land, and above all, love for fellow humans.”

The Command further urged the people of the FCT not to relent in cooperating with the police and to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence in the city through the emergency lines.

Last Tuesday, the Department of State Services, DSS, alerted Nigerians to the plan by terrorists to bomb public places in the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Shortly After Disbanding SARS, Police Again Attack Protesters With Live Bullets, Teargas In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Human Rights Ogun Governor Orders Release Of Three #EndSARS Protesters Framed For Attempted Murder
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Police We Are Suffering, Paid ‘Peanuts’, Nigerian Policewoman Says
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Police Fish Out Policemen Who Killed Protesters, Nigerian Governors Tell Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Ondo Governor Promises To Join Protest, Condemns Police Brutality
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Akeredolu Orders Closure Of All Schools In Ondo Over Protest
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Students' Body, NANS Vows To Prevent Presidential Primaries Over Lingering University Lecturers' Strike
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Police Launch Manhunt For Woman In Viral Sex-with-dog Video
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
News Ex-Vice President, Atiku Should Be Prosecuted Over US Congress Corruption Report —Former Campaign Spokesman, Afegbua
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
News Buhari's Ex-Minister, Dalung Describes APC-led Government As 'Mad Man With Matches At Filling Station'
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
News Ex-Leader Jonathan Not Qualified To Run For President In 2023 Election– Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer, Ejimakor Backs Falana
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Sokoto Community Defies Nigeria's Muslim Leader, Sultan's Directive, Observes Sallah On Sunday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Why We Disobeyed Nigeria's Muslim Leader, Sultan Of Sokoto, Held Sallah On Sunday – Sheikh Lukwa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Ukraine War: U.S. In Dilemma As Russian President, Putin Plans To Attend G20 Summit
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion If You Insist That Jonathan Is Qualified To Run For President, Read This By Aloy Ejimakor
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Reject Zoning, Say Nigerians Should Vote For Competence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023 Elections: Ahead Of Expiration Of Second Term In Office, Eight Governors Plot To Retire To Nigerian Senate
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International He Left A Little Baby – US President, Biden Mourns American Dad Who Died Fighting In Ukraine-Russia War
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad