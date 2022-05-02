2023: Biafran Group, MASSOB, Ohanaeze Disown Uwazuruike For Rejecting Igbo Presidency, Endorsing Governor Yahaya

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra and a factional body of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have criticised pro-Biafra leader, Chief Ralph Uwazurike, for rejecting Igbo Presidency.

Uwazuruike had said he does not believe in the president of Igbo extraction stating that the contest should be thrown open.



He stated this when he led some South-East youths on Saturday in a solidarity march in Owerri, Imo State, in support of the 2023 presidential bid of Yahaya Bello, the Governor of Kogi State.

In separate statements, MASSOB and Ohanaeze slammed Uwazurike describing his action as unfortunate and a smacked betrayal of the struggle for Biafra agitations.

Ohanaeze in a statement issued by the President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said Uwazurike’s action was not a surprise considering his precedent in betraying his fellow agitators for an Independent Biafran nation.

Okwu described Uwazuruike as one “ready to trade off himself for peanuts at every slightest opportunity.”

He further said the former MASSOB leader was “a persona non-grata, a serial betrayer and a man who had completely lost a sense of history,” further stating that “there were reports flying about that he did this volte-face after collecting N20 million.”

“We find it strange that he could sell his conscience just for a paltry N20m, to such an extent that a supposed pro-Biafra leader now talks so much about one Nigeria.

“However, we pity those who find anything meaningful in Uwazurike, a man who was dethroned as MASSOB leader because of the same reason. We know how he traded off the struggle in the past and was rewarded for betraying the same course he was pursuing,” the statement read.

Ohanaeze, however, cautioned Uwazurike and his likes to retrace their steps from a “destructive journey as the day of reckoning will surely come”, while maintaining that a million Uwazurike cannot stop the 2023 Igbo Presidency project.

Meanwhile, MASSOB, under Uchenna Madu, alleged that Uwazuruike hired some youths who paraded themselves as their members in Owerri conducting a political rally for the support of Bello’s presidential ambition.

The pro-Biafra group in a statement signed by its National Director of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel, said their members were not in the rally.

The group stated, “MASSOB has never engaged or campaigned or rallied for any politician vying for political occupation in Nigeria. Our primary duty of existence is for Biafra’s actualisation and restoration through non-violence. We can never be agitating for Biafran autonomy and at the same time romancing with the major enemies of the people of Biafra.

“MASSOB warned Ralph Uwazuruike, the leader of Biafra Independent Movement to stop parading himself as MASSOB leader, and also to stop using MASSOB for merchandise.”

Edeson explained that Uwazuruike was expelled from MASSOB in November 2015 because of corruption and betrayal of trust/ confidence.

“Ralph Uwazuruike campaigning for the governor of Kogi state against his Igbo brother is nothing but to fulfil the agreement he signed with the Hausa Fulani cabals in 2013 and also to pay for the money he received from the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello,” the statement partly read.