2023: Biafran Group, MASSOB, Ohanaeze Disown Uwazuruike For Rejecting Igbo Presidency, Endorsing Governor Yahaya

Uwazuruike had said he does not believe in the president of Igbo extraction stating that the contest should be thrown open.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 02, 2022

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra and a factional body of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have criticised pro-Biafra leader, Chief Ralph Uwazurike, for rejecting Igbo Presidency.
Uwazuruike had said he does not believe in the president of Igbo extraction stating that the contest should be thrown open.


He stated this when he led some South-East youths on Saturday in a solidarity march in Owerri, Imo State, in support of the 2023  presidential bid of Yahaya Bello, the Governor of Kogi State.
In separate statements, MASSOB and Ohanaeze slammed Uwazurike describing his action as unfortunate and a smacked betrayal of the struggle for Biafra agitations.
Ohanaeze in a statement issued by the President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said Uwazurike’s action was not a surprise considering his precedent in betraying his fellow agitators for an Independent Biafran nation.
Okwu described Uwazuruike as one “ready to trade off himself for peanuts at every slightest opportunity.”
He further said the former MASSOB leader was “a persona non-grata, a serial betrayer and a man who had completely lost a sense of history,” further stating that “there were reports flying about that he did this volte-face after collecting N20 million.”
“We find it strange that he could sell his conscience just for a paltry N20m, to such an extent that a supposed pro-Biafra leader now talks so much about one Nigeria.
“However, we pity those who find anything meaningful in Uwazurike, a man who was dethroned as MASSOB leader because of the same reason. We know how he traded off the struggle in the past and was rewarded for betraying the same course he was pursuing,” the statement read.
Ohanaeze, however, cautioned Uwazurike and his likes to retrace their steps from a “destructive journey as the day of reckoning will surely come”, while maintaining that a million Uwazurike cannot stop the 2023 Igbo Presidency project.
Meanwhile, MASSOB, under Uchenna Madu, alleged that Uwazuruike hired some youths who paraded themselves as their members in Owerri conducting a political rally for the support of Bello’s presidential ambition.
The pro-Biafra group in a statement signed by its National Director of Information, Comrade Edeson Samuel, said their members were not in the rally.
The group stated, “MASSOB has never engaged or campaigned or rallied for any politician vying for political occupation in Nigeria. Our primary duty of existence is for Biafra’s actualisation and restoration through non-violence. We can never be agitating for Biafran autonomy and at the same time romancing with the major enemies of the people of Biafra.
“MASSOB warned Ralph Uwazuruike, the leader of Biafra Independent Movement to stop parading himself as MASSOB leader, and also to stop using MASSOB for merchandise.”
Edeson explained that Uwazuruike was expelled from MASSOB in November 2015 because of corruption and betrayal of trust/ confidence.
“Ralph Uwazuruike campaigning for the governor of Kogi state against his Igbo brother is nothing but to fulfil the agreement he signed with the Hausa Fulani cabals in 2013 and also to pay for the money he received from the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello,” the statement partly read.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Chief Of Defence Staff, Irabor Laments Increased Cases Of Soldiers Working With Boko Haram, Bandits, Others
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Ambition: Buhari’s Ministers, Amaechi, Ngige, Others Miss APC Party’s Resignation Deadline
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Russian Army’s Chief Of Staff Wounded In Ukraine, Other Officers Feared Killed
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International British Lawmaker Caught Watching Pornography During Sitting Resigns From Parliament
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki Is Arrogant, Corrupt, Won’t Pay Workers’ Salaries If Elected Nigerian President —US Professor, Kperogi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Chief Of Defence Staff, Irabor Laments Increased Cases Of Soldiers Working With Boko Haram, Bandits, Others
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Attorney-General Abubakar Malami Under Fire For Distributing Multi-billion Naira Vehicles To Ruling APC Supporters
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Kaduna Rally: Nigerian Police Acted In Barbaric, Uncivilised Manner, Arrested 78 Shiites, Killed One – Islamic Movement, IMN
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Organise Three-Day Prayer For Buhari, INEC Over Worsening Insecurity — Christian Association, CAN Directs Churches
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Polygamy Versus Monogamy Debate: A Response To Reno Omokri By Aaron Ukodie
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 2023: Rochas Okorocha Heading For Destruction For Involving Us In Politics — IPOB
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Police Detain 23 Suspected Biafra Agitators In Cross River
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Female Corps Member, Nine Others Killed, 24 Rescued In Collapsed Lagos Three-Storey Building
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Buhari Laments Lagos 3-Storey Building Collapse, Calls Increasing Cases Of Structural Failures 'Embarrassing'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News 'We're Celebrating Sallah With No Food Or Money After 30-day Fast' —Kogi Workers Lament Non-payment Of Salaries Days After Governor Bello Bought N100m Nomination Forms
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Ambition: Buhari’s Ministers, Amaechi, Ngige, Others Miss APC Party’s Resignation Deadline
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad