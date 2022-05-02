2023: Rochas Okorocha Heading For Destruction For Involving Us In Politics — IPOB

The group, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said Okorocha had tried several times to be a part of the group to achieve his selfish ambition but was rebuffed by the leadership

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 02, 2022

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has slammed former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, stating that the latter was trying to use the group to play politics.
The group, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said Okorocha had tried several times to be a part of the group to achieve his selfish ambition but was rebuffed by the leadership


IPOB said it will achieve Biafra freedom and independence from Nigeria without Okorocha and his cronies.
A statement from the group reads, “We wish to remind Rochas Okorocha that his recent ranting against IPOB, will lead him to destruction. We in IPOB have never seen him as a threat to the liberation of Biafra as being championed by IPOB.
“Rochas Okorocha has tried so many times to be part and parcel of IPOB to decide the way forward and to achieve his selfish aims with the name of the movement, but IPOB leadership refused to accept him.
“Rochas Okorocha and his likes will be there watching as IPOB actualize Biafra's freedom and independence from the oppressive Nigeria State.
“This recent ranting by Rochas Okorocha has shown that he is speaking the minds of his masters in Abuja who advised him to siphon Imo State funds with his family.
“Nigerians must be mindful of Rochas Okorocha, his family and co-travellers because they are behind the numerous attacks, killings, and abductions going on in Imo State.
“We know how many times they tried everything possible to create these groups killing innocent citizens in Imo state, because of Imo people political decisions to ensure that they retrieve all the properties he corruptly acquired using his office and public funds.
“If Rochas Okorocha and his co-traitors in Biafra land want any recognition in Biafra, let them tell their Fulani masters to fix a date for Biafra referendum and see if they can get one per cent (1%) ‘no vote’ to Biafra freedom vote, from South East region.
“All Biafrans want independence from Nigeria. No amount of intimidation can stop this. The earlier Nigeria and her moles in Biafran understand this the better for them.
“The activities of Rochas Okorocha in Imo State and his successor, Hope Uzodinma on Imo State have all been exposed to the world.
The whole world must take note of the two Imo politician and their co-,travelers. They and their gangs are behind the insecurity in Imo State thinking they can deceive Imo people Nigerians by always call IPOB names.
“Both political warlords have destroyed Imo State, using their recruited hoodlums. Innocent Imo citizens are at the mercy of their atrocities./Rochas Okorocha must therefore, stop thinking that he can use IPOB for his selfish political move.
“He should better steer clear IPOB and keep quiet about issues concerning IPOB, instead of trying to use our name for political gains. We cannot allow him to use IPOB’s name to shine. He is digging his political grave by trying to use IPOB for political gains. We are not interested in Nigeria politics. Our mandate is the restoration of Biafra, and we cannot be distracted.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Chief Of Defence Staff, Irabor Laments Increased Cases Of Soldiers Working With Boko Haram, Bandits, Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME EXCLUSIVE: How 50-year-Old Man Raped 12-year-old Girl In Yobe, Offered Family N150,000
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Reject Zoning, Say Nigerians Should Vote For Competence
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics 2023 Ambition: Buhari’s Ministers, Amaechi, Ngige, Others Miss APC Party’s Resignation Deadline
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Russian Army’s Chief Of Staff Wounded In Ukraine, Other Officers Feared Killed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's Attorney-General Abubakar Malami Under Fire For Distributing Multi-billion Naira Vehicles To Ruling APC Supporters
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Chief Of Defence Staff, Irabor Laments Increased Cases Of Soldiers Working With Boko Haram, Bandits, Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Polygamy Versus Monogamy Debate: A Response To Reno Omokri By Aaron Ukodie
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Organise Three-Day Prayer For Buhari, INEC Over Worsening Insecurity — Christian Association, CAN Directs Churches
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Kaduna Rally: Nigerian Police Acted In Barbaric, Uncivilised Manner, Arrested 78 Shiites, Killed One – Islamic Movement, IMN
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Police Detain 23 Suspected Biafra Agitators In Cross River
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Female Corps Member, Nine Others Killed, 24 Rescued In Collapsed Lagos Three-Storey Building
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME EXCLUSIVE: How 50-year-Old Man Raped 12-year-old Girl In Yobe, Offered Family N150,000
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Buhari Laments Lagos 3-Storey Building Collapse, Calls Increasing Cases Of Structural Failures 'Embarrassing'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News 'We're Celebrating Sallah With No Food Or Money After 30-day Fast' —Kogi Workers Lament Non-payment Of Salaries Days After Governor Bello Bought N100m Nomination Forms
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Reject Zoning, Say Nigerians Should Vote For Competence
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad