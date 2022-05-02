2023: Rochas Okorocha Heading For Destruction For Involving Us In Politics — IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has slammed former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, stating that the latter was trying to use the group to play politics.

The group, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, said Okorocha had tried several times to be a part of the group to achieve his selfish ambition but was rebuffed by the leadership



IPOB said it will achieve Biafra freedom and independence from Nigeria without Okorocha and his cronies.

A statement from the group reads, “We wish to remind Rochas Okorocha that his recent ranting against IPOB, will lead him to destruction. We in IPOB have never seen him as a threat to the liberation of Biafra as being championed by IPOB.

“Rochas Okorocha has tried so many times to be part and parcel of IPOB to decide the way forward and to achieve his selfish aims with the name of the movement, but IPOB leadership refused to accept him.

“Rochas Okorocha and his likes will be there watching as IPOB actualize Biafra's freedom and independence from the oppressive Nigeria State.

“This recent ranting by Rochas Okorocha has shown that he is speaking the minds of his masters in Abuja who advised him to siphon Imo State funds with his family.

“Nigerians must be mindful of Rochas Okorocha, his family and co-travellers because they are behind the numerous attacks, killings, and abductions going on in Imo State.

“We know how many times they tried everything possible to create these groups killing innocent citizens in Imo state, because of Imo people political decisions to ensure that they retrieve all the properties he corruptly acquired using his office and public funds.

“If Rochas Okorocha and his co-traitors in Biafra land want any recognition in Biafra, let them tell their Fulani masters to fix a date for Biafra referendum and see if they can get one per cent (1%) ‘no vote’ to Biafra freedom vote, from South East region.

“All Biafrans want independence from Nigeria. No amount of intimidation can stop this. The earlier Nigeria and her moles in Biafran understand this the better for them.

“The activities of Rochas Okorocha in Imo State and his successor, Hope Uzodinma on Imo State have all been exposed to the world.

The whole world must take note of the two Imo politician and their co-,travelers. They and their gangs are behind the insecurity in Imo State thinking they can deceive Imo people Nigerians by always call IPOB names.

“Both political warlords have destroyed Imo State, using their recruited hoodlums. Innocent Imo citizens are at the mercy of their atrocities./Rochas Okorocha must therefore, stop thinking that he can use IPOB for his selfish political move.

“He should better steer clear IPOB and keep quiet about issues concerning IPOB, instead of trying to use our name for political gains. We cannot allow him to use IPOB’s name to shine. He is digging his political grave by trying to use IPOB for political gains. We are not interested in Nigeria politics. Our mandate is the restoration of Biafra, and we cannot be distracted.”



