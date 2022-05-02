British Lawmaker Caught Watching Pornography During Sitting Resigns From Parliament

Neil Parish, a member of Parliament since 2010, announced his decision on Saturday after pressure from members of his own party who sought to defuse sleaze allegations before the UK holds its local elections on May 5.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 02, 2022

A British legislator from the governing Conservative Party resigned after admitting he watched pornography on his phone in the House of Commons chamber.
Neil Parish, a member of Parliament since 2010, announced his decision on Saturday after pressure from members of his own party who sought to defuse sleaze allegations before the UK holds its local elections on May 5.


The ballot is seen as pivotal for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is already facing a voter backlash over lockdown-breaking parties in government offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parish, 65, stepped down after what he described as a moment of “madness”. Parish, chairman of the house’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, said he was trying to look at a tractor website, but stumbled into a porn site with a similar name and watched it for “a bit”.
Reports that a legislator had watched porn amid the historic green benches of the House of Commons triggered a flood of complaints from women in Parliament about the misogyny and sexual harassment they have faced while doing their jobs.
Long known for its boozy, macho culture, Parliament is now a more diverse place with women holding almost 40 percent of the seats in the House of Commons. But legislators and staff say harassment and inappropriate behaviour are still rampant under a system that largely allows members to police themselves.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Parish’s resignation should be a moment for people across the UK to say “enough is enough.
“I don’t think there could really be any other outcome to what has come to light about this particular MP over the last few days,” she said. “Watching porn on a mobile phone in the House of Commons when you’re there representing constituents is just unacceptable.”

