EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Chief Of Defence Staff, Irabor Laments Increased Cases Of Soldiers Working With Boko Haram, Bandits, Others

Recently, Lance Corporal Abdullahi Jibrin, an instructor with the Nigerian Army battalion in Geidam, Yobe State committed suicide.

by Saharareporters, New York May 02, 2022

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Leo Irabor has condemned the increase in cases of military personnel aiding and abetting terrorists and bandits in the country.

 

Irabor, in a letter sent to all commanders of various operations, which was exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, asked them to sensitise their officers to the implication of collaborating with the enemy.

“Recent happenings in various TOOs reveal an increase in cases of aiding and abetting by personnel. This development was revealed in different reports of arrests of military personnel within a short period of time,” the letter signed on behalf of the CDS by one CE Oji read.

 

“It would be recalled that a soldier was arrested by a covert intelligence Team for conniving with a confirmed terrorist informant known as Babagana Kura in Bama LGA, Borno State. 

“The arrests of these personnel are indicative of inside action that has continued to aid the adversary, pertinently with immediate or potential impact on operations.”

 

Recently, Lance Corporal Abdullahi Jibrin, an instructor with the Nigerian Army battalion in Geidam, Yobe State committed suicide.

 

He took his life after he was arrested for allegedly conniving with Boko Haram insurgents who attacked Yobe communities recently.

 

Jibrin, who disappeared from his duty post was said to have been sighted among the Boko Haram terrorists who had earlier attacked Geidam town.

 

Military sources said the soldier was tracked by an army intelligence unit and was found in Gashua, some hundreds of kilometres from his duty post.

 

In March, two Nigerian soldiers, Sergeant Alhaji Oloche (05NA/56/1435) and CPL Namo Daniel (09NA/62/1097) attached to the Operation Yaki security outfit in Kaduna State, were arrested for alleged kidnapping.

 

Also arrested was another soldier attached to Headquarters 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, PTE Danladi Hadau (20NA/79/4219), along with two vigilantes identified as Mustapha Kasim and Ibrahim Mohammed.

 

They were accused of abducting a resident of Dorayi village in the Zaria Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Lawal Ahmed on March 3, 2022.

 

The suspects were arrested while attempting to collect ransom around Dumbi Dutse Road in Zaria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Soldiers Grumble Over Unpaid Salaries Amid Sallah Celebrations, Knock Buhari Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Who is Responsible For Protecting Nigerians? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Army Court-Martials 20 Soldiers, Including Four Officers
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram US Secretary Of State Kerry To Visit Nigeria, Kenya On Africa Trip
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Navy Raids Oil Bunkering Operations
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Latest Boko Haram Video: Shekau Insane, Showing Symptoms Of Defeat, Says Army
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Nigeria's Attorney-General Abubakar Malami Under Fire For Distributing Multi-billion Naira Vehicles To Ruling APC Supporters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023 Ambition: Buhari’s Ministers, Amaechi, Ngige, Others Miss APC Party’s Resignation Deadline
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Youths Can Decide Next Leaders With Current Registration At 9.2million ― Electoral Body, INEC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Russian Army’s Chief Of Staff Wounded In Ukraine, Other Officers Feared Killed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International British Lawmaker Caught Watching Pornography During Sitting Resigns From Parliament
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News 'We're Celebrating Sallah With No Food Or Money After 30-day Fast' —Kogi Workers Lament Non-payment Of Salaries Days After Governor Bello Bought N100m Nomination Forms
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Saraki Is Arrogant, Corrupt, Won’t Pay Workers’ Salaries If Elected Nigerian President —US Professor, Kperogi
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Don’t Want Baits, Failed Promises – Redeemed Church, RCCG Speaks On Osinbajo’s 2023 Bid
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Audio: We Killed Nigerian Army Couple Because Soldiers Are Killing South-Easterners – Gunmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News 2023: Biafran Group, MASSOB, Ohanaeze Disown Uwazuruike For Rejecting Igbo Presidency, Endorsing Governor Yahaya
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News How I Escaped Death In Lagos Building Collapse – Tenant
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad