EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Chief Of Defence Staff, Irabor Laments Increased Cases Of Soldiers Working With Boko Haram, Bandits, Others

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Leo Irabor has condemned the increase in cases of military personnel aiding and abetting terrorists and bandits in the country.

Irabor, in a letter sent to all commanders of various operations, which was exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, asked them to sensitise their officers to the implication of collaborating with the enemy.

“Recent happenings in various TOOs reveal an increase in cases of aiding and abetting by personnel. This development was revealed in different reports of arrests of military personnel within a short period of time,” the letter signed on behalf of the CDS by one CE Oji read.

“It would be recalled that a soldier was arrested by a covert intelligence Team for conniving with a confirmed terrorist informant known as Babagana Kura in Bama LGA, Borno State.

“The arrests of these personnel are indicative of inside action that has continued to aid the adversary, pertinently with immediate or potential impact on operations.”

Recently, Lance Corporal Abdullahi Jibrin, an instructor with the Nigerian Army battalion in Geidam, Yobe State committed suicide.

He took his life after he was arrested for allegedly conniving with Boko Haram insurgents who attacked Yobe communities recently.

Jibrin, who disappeared from his duty post was said to have been sighted among the Boko Haram terrorists who had earlier attacked Geidam town.

Military sources said the soldier was tracked by an army intelligence unit and was found in Gashua, some hundreds of kilometres from his duty post.

In March, two Nigerian soldiers, Sergeant Alhaji Oloche (05NA/56/1435) and CPL Namo Daniel (09NA/62/1097) attached to the Operation Yaki security outfit in Kaduna State, were arrested for alleged kidnapping.

Also arrested was another soldier attached to Headquarters 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, PTE Danladi Hadau (20NA/79/4219), along with two vigilantes identified as Mustapha Kasim and Ibrahim Mohammed.

They were accused of abducting a resident of Dorayi village in the Zaria Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Lawal Ahmed on March 3, 2022.

The suspects were arrested while attempting to collect ransom around Dumbi Dutse Road in Zaria.