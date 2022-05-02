Gunmen Shoot At Soldiers In Presidential Aspirant, Peter Obi’s Hometown In Anambra

The sudden attack by the criminals forced soldiers at a checkpoint to flee.

by Saharareporters, New York May 02, 2022

Unknown Gunmen, on Saturday, launched an attack on the Agulu community in the Anaocha local government area of Anambra state.
 
The gunmen reportedly stormed the community in Hilux trucks and Toyota SUVs, attacked a military checkpoint along Agulu-Nanka Road by Agulu town hall, and shot at the soldiers.

According to reports, the sudden attack by the criminals forced soldiers at a checkpoint to flee.
 
Agulu community is the hometown of a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.
 
Some eyewitnesses claimed some of the soldiers were killed on the spot; however, in a video shared online, no casualty was shown though gunshots were heard.
 
The attack in Agulu comes barely 24 hours after hoodlums struck Osumenyi, another community in Anambra state and killed five people at a drinking joint on Friday night.

