How I Escaped Death In Lagos Building Collapse – Tenant

The 3-storey building collapsed around 9pm on Sunday, trapping many occupants. While nine persons had been recovered dead so far, 23 persons were rescued as operations continue at the site.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 02, 2022

A tenant at a collapsed 3-storey building on Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta, Lagos State, Engineer Adegoke Ogunbabi, has expressed grief over the loss of his neighbours to the tragedy.
The 3-storey building collapsed around 9pm on Sunday, trapping many occupants. While nine persons had been recovered dead so far, 23 persons were rescued as operations continue at the site.


Adegoke who narrated his close shave with death, said he was asleep when the building caved in.
According to Daily Trust, he noted that he firmly believed that help would come his way as the building crumbled.
The survivor, while speaking to journalists on Monday, said he had been living in the building for 10 years, adding that his room was on the last floor.
Ogunbabi, who escaped unhurt, said the landlord didn’t reside in the building.
He said, “I was on my bed when the building collapsed. I normally do exercise because I had a spinal cord injury.
“God was my Saviour. I slept around 7pm. A neighbour called me but I didn’t pick up the call because I hate disturbance while sleeping. Someone else called me around 9.30pm. I was hearing some sound and noticed that the building was collapsing.
“I was naked. I didn’t entertain fear. I was determined that whatever God wishes would happen. I was assuring myself that I would be safe and God did it. Someone came to rescue me.”
“I feel bad that some people died, especially a young man called David. He always played with me,” he added.

