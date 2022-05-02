Kaduna Rally: Nigerian Police Acted In Barbaric, Uncivilised Manner, Arrested 78 Shiites, Killed One – Islamic Movement, IMN

According to the leadership of the group, 70 members were arrested in Zaria while eight were arrested in Kaduna metropolis on April 29, 2022.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 02, 2022

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) says that 78 of its members have been arrested by the Kaduna State Police Command and are in its custody over the International Quds Day rally held in Zaria and Kaduna metropolis.
According to the leadership of the group, 70 members were arrested in Zaria while eight were arrested in Kaduna metropolis on April 29, 2022.


The Kaduna representative of the IMN, Yunusa Lawal Musa, who disclosed this at a news briefing held on Monday, said one person was killed when the police attacked the procession.
He described the attack by the police on their members as “barbaric and uncivilised at a critical moment of insecurity and dissensions.”
When asked if the action of the police was not borne out of the Kaduna State government’s order proscribing IMN, the spokesman said the issue of the proscription was still in court, adding that even at that, the Nigerian constitution supersedes any law or verdict by any state.
 “The International Quds Day Procession is being observed worldwide on the last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramadan. It is conducted in solidarity and support of the oppressed Palestinian people at the hands of the Zionist regime of Israel who are forcefully occupying their land,” he said.
“The rally/procession took place in virtually all countries of the world including the United States of America, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, Canada, Ghana, Niger Republic, and in Nigeria in several other states, without any intimidation or attack except only in Kaduna State (Kaduna and Zaria).
“Here in Nigeria, the International Quds Day is being observed for over 37 years running. It is a well-known annual event but alas, on Friday, 29th April 2022, the procession in Kaduna was brutally attacked with live ammunition gunshots and massive teargas, resulting in the cold-blood murder of one Mustafa Abubakar Wagini (28 years old) and seriously injuring nine others.
“Eight people were arrested on their way back home and are now in detention with the police. We view the police action in only Kaduna State as barbaric and uncivilised at this critical moment of insecurity and dissentions. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As amended) guarantees freedom of religion as enshrined under Section 38(1) and Section 40.
“It could be recalled, 34 people, including 3 undergraduate sons of Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zazzaky and a Christian faithful were massacred on a similar day in 2014. Army and Police brutality/ attack under the Buhari Regime have been going on during our religious activities; why all these indiscriminate attacks?
“We hereby condemn this act of extrajudicial killings perpetrated by the government. We are calling on all people of conscience to prevail on the government to STOP these attacks and also for the government to unconditionally release the passports of our Leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky and his wife Malama Zeenatudeen Ibrahim.
“We are calling on fellow Nigerians to demand for security, justice, equality and freedom. Arise from the slumber and take your fate in your own hands! Oh God! Guide us to the straight path leading to perfection. Peace and blessings be upon those that follow peace and justice.”

