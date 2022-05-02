Many Feared Trapped As 3-storey Building Collapses In Lagos

A three-storey building has collapsed on Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The incident occurred around 9.30pm on Sunday.



Many occupants of the building were said to be trapped under the rubble as of the time of filing this report.



The building before the collapse

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service on Sunday said rescue efforts had begun.



The announcement read, “An alert of a collapse of a three-storey building by 32 Ibadan Street, Ebute Meta was received at 21:48 hours, Sunday with Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service already at the scene.

“Search and Rescue ongoing with updates to follow, please.”