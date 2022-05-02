Nigerians Don’t Want Baits, Failed Promises – Redeemed Church, RCCG Speaks On Osinbajo’s 2023 Bid

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 02, 2022

The Directorate of Politics and Governance, a political department set up by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has begun canvassing support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential bid.
Over the weekend, Timothy Olaniyan, the head of the department who had previously denied mobilising support for the vice president’s ambition, said Osinbajo, being a “child of God,” remained the only aspirant capable of changing the governance narrative in Nigeria.


“As of today, Pastor Yemi Osinbajo is not just a pastor; he is still a child of God,” he said, according to Peoples Gazette.
Speaking to journalists at the inaugural conference of a political movement called New Era Nigeria (NEN), Olaniyan said the country deserved an honest leader.
“It is high time our eyes were opened. What we want is not those baits, we want somebody that would make a promise to our children and fulfil it,” he explained. “If you tell me education will be free, I want you to get there and make it free so that we will not continue to build up youths who have no future.”
In March 2021, the RCCG created the department to mobilise support for members of the mission seeking elective office, a move that further blurred the thin line between religious prejudices and the state in Nigeria.
Weeks after the department’s creation, the RCCG general overseer, Enoch Adeboye, said he was politically neutral and would not mobilise support for any political party because they are all his “sons.”

