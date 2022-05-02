Nigeria's Attorney-General Abubakar Malami Under Fire For Distributing Multi-billion Naira Vehicles To Ruling APC Supporters

Nigeria's Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has come under fire from Nigerians for distributing over 50 exotic cars to ruling All Progressives Congress members ahead of the party’s governorship primary in Kebbi State.

Malami had last Thursday declared interest in the Kebbi State governorship race.



On Saturday, the Chief Law Officer of the country gave out 30 Mercedes Benz GLK, 20 Toyota Prado and other exotic vehicles to party executives and delegates.

However, the distribution has triggered negative reactions, with many wondering where Malami got billions of naira to purchase the vehicles.

Some of them lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari, who rode to power in 2015 on the back of a promise to crush corruption, especially in the government circle for endorsing all the atrocities of one of his most trusted lieutenants.

“In a sane country all these political jobbers ought to be in money laundering suspect list. APC government have manifested their looting prowess in this coming elections,” a Facebook user, Uchenna Thomas wrote.

Gabriel Otenu said, “Who is fooling who, a political appointee sharing this type of cars to buying votes, and efcc is watching them only for them to go after poor children who re doing yaho to assist themselves, because their parents can't afford the expenses private school.”

Christopher Nwachukwu also said, “How much was Malami's salary and allowances as Attorney General of the Federation for 7years? How can he honestly afford to buy these luxury cars if he is not corrupt? And his Nephew is the Boss at EFCC. Nigeria is really a fantastically corrupt Nation.”

Another Facebook user, Afolabi Tola wrote, “You will not know the level of corruption under Buhari who sees himself as Mr integrity until he leaves the office.”

Jacob Letura said, “Nigeria my country so this man has embezzle our country wealth for long for over seven years.

Tell me how much is this man salary which enable him to donate this kinds of exotic cars? .... Oh God why our leaders is making thing so hard for us in this country. He is doing this to buy the mind of electorate.

“No Wonder he said delete laws from the newly electoral act, a lawyer that doesn't know law instead of amendment you said delete....how many of this appointee dat resigned from office before aspiring for elective position....all these criminals that form Buhari cabals.”

Aliyu Akanza also wrote, “His fighting corruption with Mr president, when he became Minister what was he doing now in 7rs his distributing SLK and Toyota and ur fighting corruption. No problem continue.”

Anthony Nwaigbo added, “Where did he get all this money he is lavishing? The fight against corruption should start from the high places of power. Is there any hope for this country? When are we going to move from the politics of money to the politics of the people?”

In 2020, a series of detailed investigations carried out by SaharaReporters showed that Malami had acquired several properties whose value run into many billions of naira since being appointed into the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s chief law officer.

For example, the AGF has an underground hotel in Sokoto, three houses at Peace Estate, Abuja, a brand new state-of-the-art school in Kebbi, two houses for his sons worth N100m each and a new hotel under construction in the Jabi area of Abuja.

Malami also bought a house this year worth N150m in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

The newly constructed school is located at the back of NITEL in Gesse Phase 1, Birnin Kebbi, while a new house worth N600m on Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, are among properties acquired by Malami since he became a minister under President Buhari.

The houses he built for his sons in Kebbi are 200 metres apart in a posh part of the city.

That is not all. Malami also built a N3billion multipurpose event centre in Kebbi State named Azbir Arena for his son in Kebbi.

The facility is said to be an entertainment centre with a plaza and kids playing section and an ongoing hotel all in one place.

This is apart from Rayhaan Hotel located on Zaria Road, opposite Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, which the AGF massively upgraded using proceeds of corruption.

Ever since SaharaReporters published a series of detailed reports exposing these illicit acquisitions, the online news medium has been a target for the AGF’s camp.

Apart from falsely claiming to have sued SaharaReporters over the expository reports he said had damaged his reputation before the world, Malami also issued a petition to the former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on the issue to arrest the Publisher of the online newspaper, Omoyele Sowore.







































