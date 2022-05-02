One Killed In Sallah Eve Cult Clash In Kwara

One person was reportedly killed on Sunday, the eve of Sallah, in a renewed cult clash in the Okesuna/Ojagboro area of Ilorin, Kwara State capital.



According to Daily Post, the deceased was identified as one Tantala.

He was allegedly killed during a brawl among members of suspected rival cult groups.



The bloody clash, according to eyewitness accounts, started around 11:00 pm. A rival cult group hacked down and killed the victim, who was a suspected cult member.



The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the violence, saying, “The information is true and the Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo, has ordered an investigation into the incident.”