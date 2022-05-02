Organise Three-Day Prayer For Buhari, INEC Over Worsening Insecurity — Christian Association, CAN Directs Churches

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 02, 2022

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged churches to hold three days prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) amid the insecurity challenges ravaging the country.
CAN, in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola, directed the churches to offer intercessory prayers on behalf of the country and its leaders.


The statement reads, “I have been directed by the CAN President, His Eminence, Rev. Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, to request all church leaders, through your various Churches to organise a Solemn Assembly to pray for Nigeria on the 13th, 14th and 15th of May, 2022.
“We are to passionately call upon the Lord to: Show Nigeria mercy and divinely intervene in all affairs of our nation, especially economic, political and security matters so that the nation may not violently collapse.
“That God would speak to our leaders to take the right steps in addressing the dangerous situations into which we have put ourselves.
“That our political leaders will not set the nation on fire or tear it apart by their insensitive political actions which failed to take our complexities into consideration as we approach 2023 elections.
“That God would continue to be with the electoral umpire, INEC, to stand firm without an iota of partiality in making sure that elections are free and fair.
“That God should judge anyone outrightly, who, out of selfishness is planning to create chaos in the forthcoming elections no matter how highly placed in the nation.
“That the electorates would come out and vote the right people into power, those who will make promises and fulfil them.
“That daily blood-shedding of innocent people and other violent acts in Nigeria should be put to an end by our government and divine intervention.
“That the Lord should show us mercy as a nation concerning the blood of innocent people already shed in this nation that is calling upon God for vengeance.
“That God would cause the terrorists, the gunmen, the bandits, the kidnappers and other violent people in our midst to abandon their evil ways and give this nation respite.
“That God would give the military the upper hand in subduing the terrorists and other violent people causing mayhem in our nation and that He would divinely fight for Nigeria against these evil people and their financiers.
“That our generation would experience a new Nigeria where there are equity, justice and people irrespective of ethnic group, religion or political affiliation.”

