Police Detain 23 Suspected Biafra Agitators In Cross River

The suspected MASSOB members were arrested by the police at a watch repairer’s workshop in the Ikom Local Government Area of the state. Others were, however, picked from their homes located within and around the town.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 02, 2022

At least 23 members of the Mass Movement for the Actualisation for Biafra, MASSOB have been arrested by the Police in Cross River State.
The suspected MASSOB members were arrested by the police at a watch repairer’s workshop in the Ikom Local Government Area of the state. Others were, however, picked from their homes located within and around the town.


Wives of six of the arrested persons told Vanguard that they have not been allowed access to their husbands since last Thursday when the arrest took place.
According to Beatrice Ikechukwu Ani, she said her husband and the other men have been without food since their arrest.
“Here with me are the wives of Nnamdi Okafor, John Ibe, Ebere Chukwu, Celestine Ndibe, Emmanuel Nachi and we calling on the police to release our husbands immediately,” she said.
She said their husbands were at a watch repairing workshop when the police came and took them to the Ikom police station and from there to Calabar-.
“When they were at Ikom they did not allow us to see or take food to them and from there they brought them to anti cultism unit not even State CID for detention.”
Beatrice said their husbands are not cultists or criminals so detaining them among cultists and criminals without food was not unjust.
“The police took them to their houses to search and did not find anything incriminating but insisted on detaining them.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Chief Of Defence Staff, Irabor Laments Increased Cases Of Soldiers Working With Boko Haram, Bandits, Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME EXCLUSIVE: How 50-year-Old Man Raped 12-year-old Girl In Yobe, Offered Family N150,000
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Reject Zoning, Say Nigerians Should Vote For Competence
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics 2023 Ambition: Buhari’s Ministers, Amaechi, Ngige, Others Miss APC Party’s Resignation Deadline
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International Russian Army’s Chief Of Staff Wounded In Ukraine, Other Officers Feared Killed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's Attorney-General Abubakar Malami Under Fire For Distributing Multi-billion Naira Vehicles To Ruling APC Supporters
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Chief Of Defence Staff, Irabor Laments Increased Cases Of Soldiers Working With Boko Haram, Bandits, Others
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Polygamy Versus Monogamy Debate: A Response To Reno Omokri By Aaron Ukodie
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Organise Three-Day Prayer For Buhari, INEC Over Worsening Insecurity — Christian Association, CAN Directs Churches
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Kaduna Rally: Nigerian Police Acted In Barbaric, Uncivilised Manner, Arrested 78 Shiites, Killed One – Islamic Movement, IMN
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News 2023: Rochas Okorocha Heading For Destruction For Involving Us In Politics — IPOB
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Female Corps Member, Nine Others Killed, 24 Rescued In Collapsed Lagos Three-Storey Building
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME EXCLUSIVE: How 50-year-Old Man Raped 12-year-old Girl In Yobe, Offered Family N150,000
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Buhari Laments Lagos 3-Storey Building Collapse, Calls Increasing Cases Of Structural Failures 'Embarrassing'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News 'We're Celebrating Sallah With No Food Or Money After 30-day Fast' —Kogi Workers Lament Non-payment Of Salaries Days After Governor Bello Bought N100m Nomination Forms
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Reject Zoning, Say Nigerians Should Vote For Competence
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad