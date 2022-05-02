Police Detain 23 Suspected Biafra Agitators In Cross River

At least 23 members of the Mass Movement for the Actualisation for Biafra, MASSOB have been arrested by the Police in Cross River State.

The suspected MASSOB members were arrested by the police at a watch repairer’s workshop in the Ikom Local Government Area of the state. Others were, however, picked from their homes located within and around the town.



Wives of six of the arrested persons told Vanguard that they have not been allowed access to their husbands since last Thursday when the arrest took place.

According to Beatrice Ikechukwu Ani, she said her husband and the other men have been without food since their arrest.

“Here with me are the wives of Nnamdi Okafor, John Ibe, Ebere Chukwu, Celestine Ndibe, Emmanuel Nachi and we calling on the police to release our husbands immediately,” she said.

She said their husbands were at a watch repairing workshop when the police came and took them to the Ikom police station and from there to Calabar-.

“When they were at Ikom they did not allow us to see or take food to them and from there they brought them to anti cultism unit not even State CID for detention.”

Beatrice said their husbands are not cultists or criminals so detaining them among cultists and criminals without food was not unjust.

“The police took them to their houses to search and did not find anything incriminating but insisted on detaining them.”



