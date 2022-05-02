Russian Army’s Chief Of Staff Wounded In Ukraine, Other Officers Feared Killed

According to Daily Mail, Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of Staff of the Russian army, was on Sunday wounded in Izium in Ukraine's Kharviv region, which has been at the centre of intense fighting since Russia's invasion.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 02, 2022

Russian President, Vladimir Putin's top military commander has been flown out of the war zone with shrapnel wounds after being sent to Ukraine by the Russian president to secure victory, a former Russian internal affairs minister has claimed.

Putin had sent Gerasimov to the region to take personal control of his push to grab territory in eastern Ukraine, after the Russian army abandoned its plans to take Kyiv at the end of March in favour of a concentrated assault on the Donbas region of Donetsk and Luhansk.
An unofficial Russian source reported that Gerasimov sustained 'a shrapnel wound in the upper third of the right leg without a bone fracture.
'The shard was removed - there is no danger to life,' he said.
But Gerasimov's injury was severe enough to have him flown away from the frontlines and back to Russia to undergo further treatment, marking another embarrassing defeat for Putin's forces.

The chief of staff's injury came just one day after Russian Major General Andrei Simonov, 55, was killed in Kharkiv, according to an adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

He is Russia's ninth general to have been killed since the start of the invasion.

Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko said the precision strike on Izium was “the very place where Gerasimov, who personally came to lead the attack on Slavyansk, was located.”

A “large number” of senior officers were killed in the attack which wounded Gerasimov, Gerashchenko said.

Pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Vertikal also alleged Gerasimov had been “wounded near Izium”, citing unspecified sources.
Russia is believed to have sustained heavy casualties in the eastern Donbas region and around cities Kharkiv and Izium, as Ukraine's armed forces continue their bitter defence of the Donetsk and Luhansk territories which have been partially occupied by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

Russia's military leaders are pouring troops and equipment into the east of Ukraine in an attempt to force a bloody victory after they abandoned plans to blitz through Ukraine's north and seize Kyiv earlier in the war.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

