Ukraine Says It Destroyed Russian Patrol Boats In Black Sea

Ukraine's military chief has said that the Ukrainian Bayraktar drone destroyed two Russian Raptor-class patrol ships in the Black Sea on Monday, where Ukrainian soldiers rebuffed Moscow's demands to surrender at the start of its invasion, AFP reports.

"Two Russian Raptor-class boats were destroyed at dawn today near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island," Chief of General Staff Valeriy Zaluzhniy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

There was no immediate reaction from Moscow to the claim.

The Ukrainian defence ministry also released video footage of the incident showing a missile attack causing an explosion on a military vessel said to be Russia.

"Two Russian Raptor boats destroyed at dawn today near Snake Island. Together to victory!" sharing the aerial footage the ministry wrote on Twitter.

"The Bayraktars are working," Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was cited as saying in the statement.