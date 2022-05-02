UPDATE: Eight Confirmed Dead, 23 Rescued Alive In Collapsed 3-Storey Lagos Building

The National Emergency Management Agency has confirmed the death of eight persons following the collapse of a three-storey building in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos Sunday night.

SaharaReporters had reported that the incident occurred around 9.30pm on Sunday and many occupants of the building were said to be trapped under the rubble.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Sunday night said rescue efforts had begun. By Monday morning, at least 23 persons including children were said to have been rescued alive.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Monday morning, the acting coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the death of eight persons.

He said, “23 persons have been rescued alive, eight dead. The incident happened at 9:30 pm yesterday and since then, we've been working.

”This morning, another building, a three-storey building nearly collapsed and that place has been evacuated and sealed up, it is about 200 metres apart from the current one but thank God we have evacuated them.

“23 people have been rescued alive including seven children and 16 adults.”

Meanwhile, in a statement last night, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said some of the injured victims had been rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

“On arrival at the incident scene, an old three-storey building comprising rooms and parlour was discovered to have collapsed.

“Further information gathered revealed that the incident occurred around 10.56 pm with an undetermined number of people trapped.

“A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing. Twenty rescued alive and out of the victims rescued, two sustained severe injuries and have been taken to LASUTH for further treatment,” he said.