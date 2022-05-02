UPDATE: Female Corps Member, Nine Others Killed, 24 Rescued In Collapsed Lagos Three-Storey Building

SaharaReporters had reported that the incident occurred around 9.30pm on Sunday and many occupants of the building were said to be trapped under the rubble.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 02, 2022

A member of the National Youth Service Corps identified only as Oluwakemi has been recovered dead from the rubble of the collapsed Lagos building, bringing the death toll to 10.
SaharaReporters had reported that the incident occurred around 9.30pm on Sunday and many occupants of the building were said to be trapped under the rubble.


The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Sunday night said rescue efforts had begun.
By Monday evening, at least 24 persons including children were said to have been rescued alive, the agency said.
“Ebute Meta Building Collapse Update. As we achieve Ground Zero of the Search and Rescue Operations, it is to be noted that the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service can account for the followings:
“24 (twenty four) were rescued alive with varying degrees of injury and all in stable condition, including 2 (two) which are responding to treatment.
“10 (ten) recovered suspected dead; 6 (six) males and 4 (four) females. All the first and major responders are still collaborating to mop up the incident scene.”
Meanwhile, in a statement last night, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said some of the injured victims had been rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Chief Of Defence Staff, Irabor Laments Increased Cases Of Soldiers Working With Boko Haram, Bandits, Others
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME EXCLUSIVE: How 50-year-Old Man Raped 12-year-old Girl In Yobe, Offered Family N150,000
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Reject Zoning, Say Nigerians Should Vote For Competence
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics 2023 Ambition: Buhari’s Ministers, Amaechi, Ngige, Others Miss APC Party’s Resignation Deadline
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Russian Army’s Chief Of Staff Wounded In Ukraine, Other Officers Feared Killed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's Attorney-General Abubakar Malami Under Fire For Distributing Multi-billion Naira Vehicles To Ruling APC Supporters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Chief Of Defence Staff, Irabor Laments Increased Cases Of Soldiers Working With Boko Haram, Bandits, Others
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Polygamy Versus Monogamy Debate: A Response To Reno Omokri By Aaron Ukodie
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Organise Three-Day Prayer For Buhari, INEC Over Worsening Insecurity — Christian Association, CAN Directs Churches
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Kaduna Rally: Nigerian Police Acted In Barbaric, Uncivilised Manner, Arrested 78 Shiites, Killed One – Islamic Movement, IMN
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News 2023: Rochas Okorocha Heading For Destruction For Involving Us In Politics — IPOB
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Police Detain 23 Suspected Biafra Agitators In Cross River
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME EXCLUSIVE: How 50-year-Old Man Raped 12-year-old Girl In Yobe, Offered Family N150,000
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Buhari Laments Lagos 3-Storey Building Collapse, Calls Increasing Cases Of Structural Failures 'Embarrassing'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News 'We're Celebrating Sallah With No Food Or Money After 30-day Fast' —Kogi Workers Lament Non-payment Of Salaries Days After Governor Bello Bought N100m Nomination Forms
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Reject Zoning, Say Nigerians Should Vote For Competence
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad