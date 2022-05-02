UPDATE: Female Corps Member, Nine Others Killed, 24 Rescued In Collapsed Lagos Three-Storey Building

A member of the National Youth Service Corps identified only as Oluwakemi has been recovered dead from the rubble of the collapsed Lagos building, bringing the death toll to 10.

SaharaReporters had reported that the incident occurred around 9.30pm on Sunday and many occupants of the building were said to be trapped under the rubble.



The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Sunday night said rescue efforts had begun.

By Monday evening, at least 24 persons including children were said to have been rescued alive, the agency said.

“Ebute Meta Building Collapse Update. As we achieve Ground Zero of the Search and Rescue Operations, it is to be noted that the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service can account for the followings:

“24 (twenty four) were rescued alive with varying degrees of injury and all in stable condition, including 2 (two) which are responding to treatment.

“10 (ten) recovered suspected dead; 6 (six) males and 4 (four) females. All the first and major responders are still collaborating to mop up the incident scene.”

Meanwhile, in a statement last night, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said some of the injured victims had been rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital for treatment.



