We're Pained Nigerian Sons, Daughters, Fathers, Husbands Are Killed, Kidnapped Daily Under Buhari—Women Societies Council

The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) has lamented the killings and kidnappings going on in Nigeria, in its message to congratulate Muslims on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-el-Fitr.

The council, therefore, called on the Muhammadu Buhari-led government to address the security challenges bedevilling the nation, NAN reports.

NCWS National President Lami Lau made the call on Monday in a statement issued in Abuja while congratulating the Muslim faithful for successful fasting.

“Our earnest prayer as Nigerian women is for the Federal Government to do all possible to address the security challenges in the country that has hindered development.

“As women, the state of the nation is of great concern to us. Our sons, daughters, husbands and fathers are either being killed, or kidnapped every day and we are very pained.

“We pray for the Federal Government and all security agencies that all their efforts will bear fruits,” she said.

Lau advised Muslims to imbibe the lessons of the fasting and wished that Allah would accept their prayers and make them among those who had gained from the event.

Lau advised Nigerians and women in particular to embrace the sacrifices made for the greater good of their families and the nation at large.

She advised women to be relentless in their prayers for Nigeria, especially as the 2023 general elections draw closer.