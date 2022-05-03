‘Buhari Is A Colossal Failure’, Islamic Cleric, Professor Sokoto, Lambasts Nigerian President

President Muhammadu Buhari is a colossal failure, renowned Islamic preacher, Professor Mansur Ibrahim Sokoto, has said.

Sokoto lambasted President Buhari, saying, "Buhari has failed to deliver security to Nigerians as promised. Nigerians are now at the mercy of the bullets of bandits and terrorists."



While delivering his Eid-el-Fitr sermon at Abu-Hurairah Eid ground in Sokoto, the capital city of Sokoto State, the scholar noted that no part of the country was safe for habitation. "This is an indication that the president is a colossal failure," he added.

Muhammadu Buhari

Speaking in Hausa, Professor Sokoto said places considered safe in the past are now a shadow of themselves.

"Nigeria has been overwhelmed by insecurity," he stressed.



The cleric charges Nigerians to make wise decisions in 2023 and reject bad politicians who masquerade as pious and religious people.



"You must keep your voter cards safe to enable you to vote for competent leaders who will not only represent our collective interests as a nation but also work to protect such interests," Sokoto said.

A mosque at Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja recently sacked its Chief Imam, Nuhu Khalid, over a sermon that was highly critical of Nigerian leaders including President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity in the country.

The cleric blamed the high level of insecurity in the country on the collective failure of the country’s leaders, especially Buhari.

He accused Buhari of failing to fulfil his promise to secure Nigeria, describing him as a failure.



