2023: African Action Congress Submits Membership Register To Electoral Body, INEC As Required By New Electoral Act

Femi Adeyeye, publicity secretary of the party disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 03, 2022

Ahead of the 2023 polls, the National Working Committee of the African Action Congress (AAC) has submitted its membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required in the new Electoral Act 2022.
 
The new Electoral Act made it mandatory for political parties to submit their registered members to the commission 30 days before their primaries.
 
The statement read, “We wish to bring to the notice of party members and the general public that the National Working Committee of the African Action Congress (AAC) has concluded all steps to submit membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required in the new Electoral Act 2022.
 
“In line with this exercise, we urge all members, prospectives and aspirants for the 2023 elections, who are yet to register on the party website to do so before 12 noon tomorrow, May 4, 2023. Failure to register could amount to some sort of disenfranchisement, even as it concerns party primaries. Please visit aacparty.org/volunteer to register NOW.”
 
INEC had recently directed all registered political parties in the country to submit copies of their membership register to the commission at least 30 days before their primaries.
 
It, however, warned that any political party that falsifies its figures or has multiple registrations on its register may have its candidate(s) disqualified.
 
The commission said whether the parties choose to adopt direct or indirect primaries, it would verify their delegates’ lists against the registers they submitted, adding that no infraction would be tolerated from the 18 registered political parties.
 
Section 77 of the Electoral Act, 2022 mandates all political parties to maintain membership registers and submit the same to the commission not later than 30 days before their respective primaries.
 
Subsection 2 of the Act states, “Every registered political party shall maintain a register of its members in both hard and soft copies,” while the subsection 3 reads, “Each political party shall make such a register available to the commission not later than 30 days before the date fixed for the party primaries, congresses or convention.”

