2023 Presidency: Buhari Reveals Who He’ll Hand Over Power To

On Monday after joining other Muslims to observe Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the parade ground, Mambilla Barrack in Abuja, Buhari restated the commitment of his administration to free, fair and transparent process.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2022

As the 2023 general elections draw near, President Muhammadu Buhari has yet again spoken about his successor. 
Asked to speak on who he would like to hand over to, the president said, “The person that Nigerians elect.” 
Buhari also challenged the heads of military and other security formations in the country to go after terrorists and eliminate them.
He expressed the commitment of his administration to continue to work towards making the country safe for Nigerians.
He said farmers must be assured of their safety as they returned to the farms, thereby securing the country’s food production.
“We’ll continue to make the environment secure, especially when the rainy season is coming, so that farmers can go back to their farms and we wouldn’t have problem of food security.”
“Heads of the services; Army, Navy, Air Force, the Inspector-General of Police and so on, are very much aware of the situation. It’s their duties to know where the terrorists are and eliminate them”, he said.
Other prominent personalities who observed prayers at the same venue with the President included National Security Adviser, retired Major General Babagana Munguno, Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; a former minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau; and a former Governor of Adamawa, Murtala Nyako among others

SaharaReporters, New York

