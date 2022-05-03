50 Passengers Rescued As Fire Guts Aircraft Tyres In Rivers State

No life was lost and no passenger was injured as first responders including operatives of the fire service at the airport moved in to control the situation.

by Saharareporters, New York May 03, 2022

No fewer than 50 passengers were rescued when fire gutted the tyres of an aircraft operated by Dana Airlines Limited in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident occurred on Monday evening at the Port Harcourt airport.

It was also gathered that no life was lost and no passenger was injured as first responders including operatives of the fire service at the airport moved in to control the situation.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Dana Air spokesman, Kingsley Ezenwa, confirmed the incident.

In the statement titled, “Press statement on Port Harcourt Incident of 2/5/22” Ezenwa said the aircraft had been grounded pending the conclusion of their investigations.

It partly read, “Our aircraft with registration number 5N JOY operating flight 9J 344 from Port Harcourt to Lagos on 2nd of May 2022, was set to take off when the pilot in command noticed an anomaly which he queried with the Air Traffic Control before embarking on a ramp return in line with our strict safety operating procedures

“However, the impact on the brakes as a result of the aborted take-off affected the aircraft tyres which sparked off while the aircraft was taxiing to re-park. 

“All 50 passengers onboard the aircraft disembarked safely and our maintenance team have immediately grounded the aircraft pending the conclusion of their investigations.

“Once again, we sincerely apologise to all the passengers on the flight for the inconveniences caused due to the eventual cancellation of the flight.”

The Nigerian civil airspace has maintained a relatively safe record in about a decade now which has increased passengers’ confidence in air travel.

The last air crash in the country involving a commercial airplane was in June 2012 when a Dana Air MD-83 aircraft from Abuja crashed near the Lagos airport, while attempting an emergency landing, killing all 153 souls on board and six on the ground.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Truck Loses Control, Crushes Traders In Ondo Market
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident At Least Three Killed, Many Injured In Ife-Ibadan Highway Crash
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Six Feared Dead As Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident Students Go Wild In Ibadan, Vandalise Vehicles
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Accident Student Dies From Fire Accident While Charging Phone At Fuel Station In Kaduna
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tanker Crushes 15 Army Day Secondary School Pupils To Death In Delta
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Ebute Metta: Lawyer Lambasts Lagos Government Over Frequent Building Collapses
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Release Our Members To Avoid Problems — Pro-Biafra Separatist, BNL Warns Cross River Police Over 23 Arrested Suspects
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Governor Fayemi Joins Presidency Race, Set To Declare Wednesday
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Politics Ruling Party, APC Must Take Position On Presidency Coming South After Chairmanship Went North – Governor Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Anti-narcotics Agency, NDLEA Uncovers N22billion Tramadol Imported By Drug Baron Linked To Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Police Arrest Army Personnel, 13 Others For Vandalising Rail Tracks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Nigerian Senators Divided Over Plot To Pick Ahmad Lawan As Consensus Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Agriculture No Loans Given After Enrolling For Two Years – Nigerian Farmers Under Central Bank Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Sack 42 Communities In Kebbi, Occupy Houses, Render Over 10,000 Residents Homeless
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Supreme Court’s Decision To Overturn Abortion Rights In US Raises Concerns, Protests
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: RCCG Pastor Under Fire For Endorsing Osinbajo, Says He Spoke For Only Himself
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Fire Guts Electoral Body, INEC's Office In Zamfara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad