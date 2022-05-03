Alleged N20bn Fraud: Nigerian Activists, CSOs Write Police Inspector-General, Call For Arrest, Prosecution Of Chinmark Ponzi Scheme Operator, Chinedu

The petitioners accused Chinedu of using the investment scheme to dupe thousands of Nigerians of their hard-earned money to the tune of over N20 billion, without any intention to restitute or pay the same back.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 03, 2022

A group of activists, civil society organisations and lawyers have sent a letter to Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, calling for the arrest and prosecution of the operator of a Ponzi scheme known as Chinmark group of company, Mr Marksman Chinedu.
They urged the IGP, Usman Baba to mandate the different police formations, crack teams and investigators to speed up their investigations and bring Chinedu to justice.
One of the conveners of the group, Chief Patrick Eholor urged the IGP to as a “matter of necessity quickly arrest the Chinmark group CEO, in other to assure the duped investors that the Nigeria Police Force is still very much active and will do the needful to ensure Nigeria is crime-free”.
Another convener of the group, Samuel Ihensekhien Jnr, urged the Baba to in the interest of justice quickly arrest Marksman Chinedu “in other to send a signal that Nigeria is not a safe haven for Ponzi scheme operators and corporate fraudsters”.
Also, an NGO, One Love Foundation through its head of information team, Mr Markus Thomas, called for the investigation, arrest and prompt prosecution of Chinedu.
Thomas said only that will calm the nerves of innocent persons who have fallen victim to this Chinmark investment scheme.
The group further hope that by its call, the “pending petition and complaints against Mr Marksman Chinedu will be given all the attention deserving of the IGP’s attention in this regard”.

