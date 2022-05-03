BREAKING: Boko Haram Fighters Currently Attacking Chibok Community In Borno

SaharaReporters gathered that the insurgents invaded the town on Tuesday, shooting sporadically as residents of the community fled into the forest for safety.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 03, 2022

Insurgents from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, are currently attacking Kautikari village of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.
 
Soldiers stationed at a military forward operation base (FOB) in Kada, just 2km away from Kautukari, were also dislodged by the insurgents.
“My community is under attack, this is the fourth attack this year alone, please pray for us,” a resident told SaharaReporters.
In December 2021 and January 2022, Kautikari was experienced attacks by insurgents who abducted many women and children.
 
Also, a church in the community was razed by the insurgents during the attacks.
 
Attacks in Chibok areas and particularly the recent one in January 2022 made the Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, visit the area to encourage the people as well as the security operatives stationed in the local government to remain strong.
 
During his visit, the governor met with the families of 22 women and two men abducted by the insurgents and asked them to continue to trust in God through prayers.
 
Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.
 
The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.
 
The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.
 
The terror group has caused the death of thousands of Nigerians and the displacement of millions of others, mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

