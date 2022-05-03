BREAKING: House Of Representatives Aspirant, Ogieh And Entourage Attacked By Thugs In Delta, Two Policemen Injured

Ogieh is also a former Managing Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 03, 2022

Askia Ogieh, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for Isoko Federal Constituency in the 2023 general elections and his entourage have been attacked by armed youths, SaharaReporters has gathered.

 

SaharaReporters learnt that Ogieh and his entourage earlier on Tuesday paid a consultation visit to the Isoko North PDP chairman, Godwin Ogorugba, at Otor-Igho community but were attacked by armed political thugs allegedly working for Jonathan Ukodhiko, a fellow aspirant of the same party and Godwin Ogoruba, a PDP chieftain.

 

Ukodhiko is the immediate past state Commissioner for Energy.

 

SaharaReporters learnt that two mobile police officers attached to the former DESOPADEC MD and members of his entourage were severely wounded while their vehicles were damaged during the attack.

 

The wounded mobile policemen and other persons, it was gathered, were rushed to the hospital where they were treated and discharged.

 

A source who witnessed the attack told our correspondent that Ogieh and some of his supporters and party members were able to escape from the scene when the thugs went on a rampage.

 

Condemning the attack while addressing members of Ogieh's entourage in his compound in Oleh, Chairman of Isoko South PDP,  Godspower Obaro, said, "We from Isoko South have never and will never attack any aspirant from the Isoko North or anywhere across the state and Nigeria because we are very peace-loving people and I wonder why we from Isoko South should be attacked in Isoko North right inside the compound of the party."

 

Efforts to reach Ogieh on his mobile phone were not successful.

 

Reacting to the attack, the Isoko North PDP chairman, Godwin Ogorugba, denied his involvement in the attack against Ogieh by political thugs in his compound.

 

He said, "I was very angry, I learnt it was some boys from Emevor, Owhelogbo and Ozoro that were stoning him because they said he didn't give them money.

 

“My attention was drawn to the attack when I got to Warri, I was told they were saying when the immediate past Commissioner for Energy and Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) aspirant for the Isoko federal constituency in the 2023 general elections, Jonathan Ukodhiko came to Isoko South, he gave youths money so why should Ogieh refuse to give youths money when he came to Isoko North. I am not really aware of the attack and Askia didn't call me either to inform me about it even till this moment I am speaking to you."

Also condemning the attack, an executive member of the Isoko North PDP who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged that the arrangement for the drafting of armed political thugs was handled by the Isoko North council chairman, Christian Iteire.

 

"What happened today has never happened and must be condemned by every reasonable person in the land. I was actually privy to the whole arrangement and I warned against it. The arrangement was carried out by the chairman of Isoko North council, Christian Iteire who paid the thugs N1,000 each," he said.

The Isoko North council chairman, Christian Iteire did not answer calls to his mobile phone line and also did not reply to a text message sent to him as of the time of filing this report.

 
 
 
