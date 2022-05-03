Buhari To Embark On Two-day Visit To Ebonyi From Wednesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will pay a two-day working visit to Ebonyi State from Wednesday.

The state governor, David Umahi, in a statement on Tuesday said the President will inaugurate some projects during his visit.



The projects include Uburu-Mpu dualised Concrete Road, President Muhammadu Buhari 4-way Light Tunnel, State Shopping Mall, new Government House, new Governor’s Office and new State Executive Council Chambers.



He said, “We acknowledge with the deepest appreciation, your fatherly love and support to Ebonyi State like you do extend to other states irrespective of their party affiliations and which has made our modest achievements possible.



“As we welcome you and your entourage to the Salt of the Nation, please accept always, the assurances of the best regards of the Government and people of Ebonyi State.”



