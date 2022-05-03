EXCLUSIVE: Cadets Lament Poor State Of Hostels In Nigerian Police Academy, Raise Alarm Over Health Issues

Some cadets of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State have raised the alarm over the deplorable state of hostels in the institution.



They alleged that the poor state of their hostels has become an impediment to their studies as they no longer have a conducive atmosphere for their academic activities.



The Nigeria Police Academy was established in 1988 following the need to upgrade the quality of the Nigeria Police Force from the inherited British Colonial West African Frontier Force.



It was also established as part of the Police Reform initiative; to produce the ideal Superior Police Officer who is equipped with the knowledge and skills to face the challenges of policing in an increasingly complex Nigerian society and technologically sophisticated world. It is built on the philosophy to train highly reformed, mobile, innovative, effective civil police.



Before 1988, the Academy was running a dual programme of Cadets Inspectors and Cadets Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASPs) at Challawa, Kaduna and then Wudil.

The necessity to upgrade and convert the Academy to a Degree awarding cropped up due to the barrage of challenges posed by security issues locally and globally.



SaharaReporters gathered that hostels of the institution located in Kano State lacked water supply, good toilets and enough rooms to accommodate the students (cadets).



Some of the facilities are surrounded by overgrown bushes from where dangerous reptiles pose a danger to cadets on a daily basis.



An ASP cadet while speaking with SaharaReporters lamented the unkempt state of the environment around the hostels and the danger posed to their health and well-being.



He said, “A walk in the hostels where cadets stay will leave you with the impression that they are no longer in use or abandoned area because of broken and leaking pipes, filled soakaways are emptied by cadets themselves using buckets while the management is busy building helipads and other projects of less value."



“Cadets wake up at midnight in search of water with jars and containers and on many occasions, cadets don't turn out for activities due to the unavailability of water,” another ASP cadet said.

