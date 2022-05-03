Focus On Preaching, Stop Making ‘Unguarded Statements’ Against Igbo People— IPOB Warns Apostle Suleman

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries to desist from making unguarded statements against its agitations for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra and the entire Igbo nation.



IPOB, in a statement signed by Emma Powerful, its spokesperson, said Suleman and Tunde Bakare, the presiding pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, should concentrate on their apostolic calling and restrain from involving in subjects beyond them.



The group further said it does not want to have any issues with any cleric, warning that the preachers should also know their limits.



IPOB said, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the unprovoked verbal attack and ranting by Apostle Suleiman against IPOB and the enterprising Igbo nation.



“It is a puzzle that a man of God will abandon his calling and resort to attacking a nation without any cause. When has unguarded utterance against IPOB and the Igbo nation become part of Suleiman's calling?

“We don't intend to take issues with Apostle Suleiman and his likes such as Tunde Bakare but our message to them is very unambiguous: They should steer clear from any matter concerning IPOB or the great Igbo race. Let them concentrate on their apostolic calling and restrain from unguarded utterances or vituperations on subjects beyond them.



“We warn Apostle Suleiman and his likes to restrain from any comments on IPOB or Igbo nation as that will not be tolerated anymore. We don't want to have issues with any man of God, and men of God should know their limits.



“Men of God in the bible days were never known for controversies.”



SaharaReporters had earlier reported how Suleman claimed that Igbo people are the problem of the Igbo ethnic nationality and are always destroying one another.



While delivering a sermon some weeks ago, the preacher said Igbo people never support their own and would publicly disown one another.



Making reference to the struggle for Biafra, Suleman said if the nation was created, it would still be an Igbo man that would destroy it as they do support one another.



He made reference to the emergence of an Igbo Senate President Evan Enwerem whom he said was removed by another Igbo man, Chuba Okadigbo, who was also replaced by Anyim Pius Anyim.



Suleman opined that the problem of Igbo people is the Igbo people.



He said, “Somebody from the South, somebody from the East. You betray your people. Look at this agitation for Biafra. Who are the people attacking Biafra most, Igbos? Shameless Igbos. Am I in support of Nigeria dividing? No. Am I in support of Nigeria separating? No. Do I believe we should be together? Yes.

“But even if you don't agree with the man who is your brother, should you say it publicly if you are not a fool? Can't you say it amongst your people?



“If today they get that Biafra, it is an Igbo man that will scatter it. That is the truth. During the time of the Senate, when an Igbo man became a senator, it was an Igbo man that removed him. You remember the Enwerem, Chuba Okadigbo, Pius Anyim...remember all of them? It was Igbo that was removing Igbos. That was the first and shortest Senate Presidency we have had in this country.



“An Igbo man employs an Igbo boy to sell in his shop, he will wreck him. He will carry all the man's money, he will buy land. He wouldn't wait to be settled. The problem of Igbo is Igbo. I repeat it, if you sell your brother, even the buyers will not trust you.”



