Large Crowd Welcomes AAC Presidential Aspirant, Sowore As He Campaigns Inside Ondo Lake

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 03, 2022

Nigerians in large numbers on Tuesday welcomed human rights activist and presidential hopeful of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, as he paid a visit to his home state, Ondo.
The supporters, mostly young natives of the town, trooped after his vehicle to show solidarity with a man they had adored and loved over the years for his unflinching support for equity, justice and rule of law.


Sowore, who paid a visit to Ondo Lake, said to him personally, that the lake was like home as it brought back pleasant memories of the past. 
The activist playfully plunged into the lake alongside his supporters, describing it as one of the most beautiful places in the world. 

He further emphasised the importance of tourism of any economy, stating that had the industry been promoted in Nigeria, the Ondo Lake would have been receiving visitors from all over the world.
Tourists can lodge in its various chalets, he said. 

He, however, identified the problem with the lake as oil pollution, which makes it impossible for people to consume the water. 
He said: “This is where we go fishing and farming in our part of the world. It is one of the most beautiful places you can be in the country and even in the world. 
“This is the reason why we keep talking about tourism, imagine in this lake, there are chalets, places where people can come and visit and stay for weeks. 
“They can also fish, every fish here is natural. The only problem is oil pollution from the Niger Delta Area and people can no longer drink the water here. Everything you see here is natural. 
“This is how it has always been and this is a perfect ecosystem, it is an environment that suits the dream of environmentalists, we also have farmlands around the river. 
“This lake goes all the way to the Niger Delta region. This is a lovely place to be and anytime I come around, I always love to be here because this is for me, a home. 
“I heard the governor of Ondo State, in one of their jamborees was saying they want to create a fish pond inside the lake, they don't have sense.”

More Photos:


SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

