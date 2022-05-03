Masked Gunmen Enforcing Sit-at-home Order Kill Four In Anambra

Masked gunmen, on Monday, killed four persons in Ekwusigo and Nnewi South Local Government Areas of Anambra State, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The gunmen were said to be enforcing the suspended Monday sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Two of the victims were killed in Umuhu village, Ukpor, in Nnewi South while the two others were murdered along the Udorji Road, beside St. Mary's Church, Ozubulu, in Ekwusigo LGA.

The assailants, armed with automatic rifles, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons also snatched away some vehicles during the separate attacks.

Attacks by armed men have increased in the South-East in recent times. The attacks often target security agencies and government facilities.

The latest development comes a few days after A.M Linus, a sergeant first class in the army and his lance corporal wife were shot and beheaded in Imo.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been linked to the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

The leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for treason.