Nigerian Electoral Body, INEC Confirms Fire Incident At Office In Zamfara

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that one of its offices in the Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara was gutted by fire.



SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the office was razed by fire.



According to local sources, the fire started at about 9 pm on Monday and razed almost the entire building.



However, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Professor Sa'idu Babura Ahmed, who confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the tragic incident occurred around 11.00 pm on Monday, May 2, 2022.



The statement signed by the National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stressed that no casualties were reported while critical materials such as Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and registration machines for the ongoing Continuous Voter Register (CVR) exercise stored fireproof cabinets were saved.



"The building was extensively damaged. A number of fixed and movable office furniture were destroyed in spite of the best effort of the Zamfara State Fire Service and the spirited efforts of good Samaritans to contain the inferno.



"The attention of the Nigeria Police has been drawn to this incident. Together with the Fire Service, they have commenced investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire and advise the Commission for further action," the statement noted.









